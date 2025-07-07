My go-to Brooks running sneakers are 29% off — plus 7 other deals I’d take advantage of this Prime Day
Now's your chance to buy some new running sneakers for a lot less
Reviewing running shoes for a living means I get asked for my top recommendations all the time. While I have plenty of favorites, the one pair I always highlight for comfort, everyday miles and beginners is the Brooks Ghost 16. Thanks to this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals, I’m now messaging everyone I’ve ever recommended them to because they’re nearly a third off right now.
We saw some early Prime Day price drops roll out last week, but this week is when the best bargains land. I’ll be hand-picking the best deals to share with you, and first up is the ultra-comfortable and versatile Brooks Ghost 16, which is currently 29% off and under $100.
If the Ghost 16 isn’t quite right for you but you’re still on the hunt for a new pair of running shoes, I’ve included some more exciting deals below for you to check out.
This is a great all-round running shoe that’s comfortable, supportive and protective, making it a prime choice for everyday miles. It comes in a range of colors, so it’s worth checking which ones are included in the deal to make sure you get the best price before you buy. Shop the men's shoe here.
More Prime Day running sneaker deals...
The Saucony Peregrine 12 is a tough, grippy trail running shoe that’s great for anyone who loves hitting muddy paths or rocky routes. It’s lightweight but protective, so you feel sure-footed without being weighed down. Shop the women's version of the deal here.
The New Balance FuelCell Propel v4 gives you a nice bounce with every step. It’s a great choice if you want something comfy and fun for everyday miles without spending a fortune — especially while it's under $100! If you like a shoe that helps you feel a bit lighter on your feet, this one’s worth a look. Here's the men's deal (which is even cheaper, sorry ladies!).
If you’re looking for something even more cushioned and protective than the already plush Ghost 16, the Brooks Ghost Max 2 is worth a look. It has extra midsole foam and a rocker design to help you glide through your stride with less impact. Shop the men's version here.
The Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 is a lightweight, responsive running shoe that’s designed to help you pick up the pace. It has a snappy feel underfoot, making it a good choice for speed workouts, race day or runners who like a more energetic ride. It still has enough cushioning for longer miles too. Here's where to shop the men's deal.
The ASICS Gel-Kayano 31 is built for runners who want extra stability and support. Unlike neutral running shoes like the Ghost, the Kayano helps guide your foot if you tend to roll inward and gives you a more balanced feel on every stride. Check which colors and sizes are in the deal before you buy, and here is the link to the men's.
If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days. Just check which colors and sizes are on sale before you buy. Here's the women's deal to shop.
If you’re after a really cushioned shoe that feels super soft underfoot, the Hoka Bondi 9 is one to consider. It’s great for long runs or days when you just want your feet to feel supported. As per, just make sure to check which colors and sizes are included in the deal before you buy. Unfortunately, the women's version isn't on sale currently.
