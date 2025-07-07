My go-to Brooks running sneakers are 29% off — plus 7 other deals I’d take advantage of this Prime Day

Reviewing running shoes for a living means I get asked for my top recommendations all the time. While I have plenty of favorites, the one pair I always highlight for comfort, everyday miles and beginners is the Brooks Ghost 16. Thanks to this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals, I’m now messaging everyone I’ve ever recommended them to because they’re nearly a third off right now.

We saw some early Prime Day price drops roll out last week, but this week is when the best bargains land. I’ll be hand-picking the best deals to share with you, and first up is the ultra-comfortable and versatile Brooks Ghost 16, which is currently 29% off and under $100.

If the Ghost 16 isn’t quite right for you but you’re still on the hunt for a new pair of running shoes, I’ve included some more exciting deals below for you to check out.

More Prime Day running sneaker deals...

Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $145 at Amazon If you’re after a really cushioned shoe that feels super soft underfoot, the Hoka Bondi 9 is one to consider. It’s great for long runs or days when you just want your feet to feel supported. As per, just make sure to check which colors and sizes are included in the deal before you buy. Unfortunately, the women's version isn't on sale currently.