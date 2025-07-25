Brooks Ghost Max 2 is the comfy daily sneaker I recommend — and it's 27% off right now

The Brooks Ghost Max 2 has just dropped to $109 at Amazon, down from its usual $149, which means you can save 27% on one of Brooks’ most cushioned daily running shoes.

If you're looking to upgrade your running or walking shoes this summer, this is a deal worth grabbing.

The Ghost Max 2 only launched in June 2024, making this a great early discount on a fairly new shoe. It features Brooks’ upgraded DNA Loft v3 foam, which is lighter, softer, and more responsive than its predecessor. The result is a smooth and stable ride that works for long runs and everyday wear.

Tom’s Guide’s very own marathon machine, Nick Harris-Fry, tested the Brooks Ghost Max 2 and found it to be “a very comfortable shoe with a smooth ride and one of the best max-cushioned options available right now." With its rocker sole and plush cushioning, the Ghost Max 2 delivers comfort and consistency at a much lower price (while stocks last at this sale price).

The wide base and rocker geometry help create a smooth, stable ride, perfect for both beginners and experienced runners alike.

In our review of the Ghost Max 2, Nick praised the shoe’s comfort and cushioning, noting that it “does a great job protecting your legs” during high-mileage weeks. The wide base and rocker geometry help create a smooth, stable ride, perfect for both beginners and experienced runners alike.

It’s also a surprisingly versatile shoe. While it’s built for easy and steady runs, the lightweight feel and responsive midsole mean it doesn’t feel overly sluggish if you want to pick up the pace. The engineered mesh upper provides a breathable and secure fit, and the outsole rubber adds grip and durability for road running, come rain or sunshine.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.