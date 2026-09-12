I asked ChatGPT and Gemini to build a movie marathon based on one oddly specific theme — here are the 7 recommended films I loved the most

I consider myself a movie aficionado.

I may pop up at my local Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the latest blockbuster superhero movie, martial-arts-filled epic and sci-fi adventure like the average moviegoer. But my movie-watching palette is a lot more expansive than that — I also enjoy a cinematic experience attached to a good psychological drama, crime thriller or dark comedy. I may turn my brain off now and then when I sit in front of the big and little screen, but I also turn it on when it’s time to spend a few hours sitting through some quality, thought-provoking movies.

I got tired of sifting through my streaming service queues one day and had the bright idea of building a watchlist of films that stick to a specific theme. Asking AI for the best movies to watch in a particular genre is easy enough — I wanted to truly challenge ChatGPT and Gemini’s movie knowledge and get them to recommend films based on an oddly specific theme.

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Color me impressed after this experiment came to a close — both chatbots listed a bunch of critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite films that fulfilled exactly what I was looking for.

ChatGPT and Gemini made me discover movies I felt guilty for not seeing beforehand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So the theme I told both chatbots about to suggest the best movies they could find is as follows: "Build a movie marathon around the following theme and make sure to tell me what streaming services I can use to watch each film: One Terrible Decision Ruined Everything."

For some reason, I was in the mood to watch the sort of movies that show a person or group dealing with the ramifications of a decision that turns their life upside down. I had a feeling there were a bunch of films that fit that theme perfectly and could provide me with the sort of nail-biting viewing experience I had been craving as of late.

ChatGPT’s explanation of my themed movie watchlist spoke to my soul: This theme is perfect for a slow-burn-to-total-disaster marathon: every movie starts with someone making a choice that seems understandable, tempting, or even smart — and then spends the rest of its runtime proving that it absolutely was not.

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Here are the four films ChatGPT brought to my attention and the accompanying descriptions that intrigued me:

Fargo → “Surely this can't get THAT bad.” Jerry's initial scheme is terrible, but it's still relatively contained. Then everything spirals.

→ “Surely this can't get THAT bad.” Jerry's initial scheme is terrible, but it's still relatively contained. Then everything spirals. A Simple Plan → “Just take the money.” This might be the purest example of the entire theme. Finding $4 million sounds like incredible luck. The movie asks what happens when you make the decision to keep it.

“Just take the money.” This might be the purest example of the entire theme. Finding $4 million sounds like incredible luck. The movie asks what happens when you make the decision to keep it. Nightcrawler → “I'm willing to do whatever it takes.” Unlike some of the others, Lou isn't really tricked into making his terrible decisions. He keeps choosing them because they work. That's what makes this one so uncomfortable.

“I'm willing to do whatever it takes.” Unlike some of the others, Lou isn't really tricked into making his terrible decisions. He keeps choosing them because they work. That's what makes this one so uncomfortable. Uncut Gems → “One more bet.” Put this near the end because it's basically two hours of watching a man repeatedly encounter opportunities to stop destroying his life — and refusing every single one.

Gemini offered up some equally compelling film choices that stuck close to my theme. Here are the three films and apt descriptions that got me excited to see them all in action:

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead. Tone: Gritty family tragedy / Heist gone wrong. The stakes become deeply personal. You see the fallout of a single bad decision split a family apart in real time, raising the emotional tension.

Tone: Gritty family tragedy / Heist gone wrong. The stakes become deeply personal. You see the fallout of a single bad decision split a family apart in real time, raising the emotional tension. Parasite. Tone: Social satire turning into a claustrophobic thriller. The midpoint twist — triggered directly by the decision to push their luck—shifts the marathon from a crime narrative into pure panic.

Tone: Social satire turning into a claustrophobic thriller. The midpoint twist — triggered directly by the decision to push their luck—shifts the marathon from a crime narrative into pure panic. Requiem for a Dream: Tone: Psychological drama / Tragic downward spiral. A harrowing, definitive conclusion to the theme. It leaves no room for recovery after a series of small, ill-advised choices snowball into complete destruction.

After my usual extensive Rotten Tomatoes research session on each film, I left with a whole slate of new movies to watch across Tubi, Pluto TV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel and YouTube. The fact that I could watch the majority of these films for free was the icing on top of a daily solo watch party that delivered the sort of cinematic nail-biting thrills I was searching high and low for.

I especially enjoyed Nightcrawler’s deep dive into the psyche of a man who wants success by any means, Uncut Gems’ presentation of the huge downsides of constantly betting big and Parasite’s showcase of the shades of grey present among its eccentric cast.

7 other movie themes I’ll play around with in the near future

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Both chatbots did a great job of highlighting the right films for my thematic approach. So much so that I’m very much looking forward to testing out the following movie themes with ChatGPT and Gemini to see which films they push me toward next:

"The Hero Has Had Enough"

"The Villain Was Kind of Right"

"The Guy Who Should Have Stayed Home"

"People Are Trapped Somewhere and Things Get Worse"

"The Movie Takes Place Over One Absolutely Insane Day"

"The Opening 10 Minutes Promise Absolute Chaos"

The takeaway

In my search for movies I hadn’t seen before, sticking to a particular theme and requesting AI’s assistance in helping me find the appropriate films and streaming services that house them ended up being a fulfilling experience.

I’ve gotten used to using chatbots as my digital entertainment curators, so I was confident that they’d lead me to some quality cinema that was chock-full of interesting premises that resulted in the slow unraveling of its characters. I’m going to keep doing this with all sorts of cinematic themes to see where my movie-recommending chatbots take me next.

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