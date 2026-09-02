As a running shoe reviewer, there are two questions I get asked all the time. One is "What are the best running shoes?" And the other is "How long do running shoes last?"

Both are tricky to answer, but picking the best shoes is one of my favorite parts of my job, and I certainly have a lot of opinions to share on the topic. How long running shoes last is, however, almost impossible to answer definitively.

That’s because different runners go through shoes at different rates, depending on things like foot shape, running style, weight and the terrain they run on.

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Running shoes also vary in how long they last — racing shoes are built for speed, not longevity, whereas cushioned daily trainers are designed to be more durable.

To get more insight into how long shoes last, I asked Damion Perry, Senior Product Line Manager, Puma Running, who gave me the best advice I’ve ever had on how to spot when a shoe might be past its best.

How long do running shoes last?

(Image credit: Future)

“It’s very tough to tell, because the lifespan is so extended on all of them,” says Perry. “But to paint in broad strokes, most shoes are probably set to last you between 300 to 500 miles comfortably.”

That’s your starting figure, but durability will depend on the type of shoe you’re using, and in my own experience, shoes tend to last me longer than that.

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To paint in broad strokes, most shoes are probably set to last you between 300 to 500 miles comfortably. Damion Perry, Puma Running

Even with racing shoes like the Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3, which is built for speed, not durability, Perry says the lifespan can vary between runners.

“We all want to sell shoes that people can use for long periods of time,” says Perry. “I've had people come back and say that they've got like over 1000km (600 miles) in a Fast-R.”

How can you tell when you need to replace a running shoe?

(Image credit: Future)

For me, this is the more important question, because shoes do vary greatly in lifespan. There are some easy ways to spot when a shoe needs replacing, like the outsole being completely worn away or tears in the upper.

However, the main determinant of whether a shoe is still good is the midsole, because when that firms up and loses its spring, it becomes less fun and can even be risky to keep using the shoe.

This is harder to spot, especially if you use a running shoe rotation and swap between sneakers each day, but Perry gave some great advice for recognizing when a shoe is past its best.

“Speaking from my personal running experiences,” says Perry. “When running starts feeling harder and you’re doing the same paces, performing the same routes.

"As runners, we are such creatures of habit that when some weird discomfort starts popping up on the same route that you run like every Monday, and you're like, ‘what is this, this feels terrible.’ This natural sense of ‘I feel like something's wrong.’ That's probably the biggest indicator.”

"As runners, we are such creatures of habit that when some weird discomfort starts popping up on the same route that you run, and you're like, ‘what is this, this feels terrible.’ That's probably the biggest indicator.” Damion Perry, Puma Running

This advice really spoke to me as a runner because I run the same routes all the time, and I do feel when something is a little out of whack, which for me can also be down to things like being unusually tired or illness setting in.

If you’ve run a similar route for months in a shoe and it starts to feel somehow wrong, it could well be that the midsole has lost its spring. You might even notice an odd niggle starts to arise after using a shoe, which can be another sign your shoe needs swapping out.

“There's user preference, within what that lifespan is, so you as a runner are your own best judge,” says Perry, “Check in with yourself as you start to get around that 3-, 4-, 500-mile mark in a shoe. It's a gut feel on how that Monday morning route feels.”

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