Too busy to work out? I added thousands of steps to my day using this simple trick

Walking is often recommended as one of the simplest ways to improve your health. It’s been linked to a longer lifespan, better metabolism and a more balanced mood.

But even though we know it’s good for us, finding time to move more during the day can sometimes feel impossible. If your job keeps you glued to a desk or you’re always rushing between tasks, getting in those extra steps might be the last thing on your mind.

I decided to walk more during the workday. It felt like an easy win. No gym membership, no equipment, just a straightforward way to break up long stretches of sitting.

I even wear one of the best fitness trackers to keep an eye on my step count, but still find it hard to make walking a consistent habit without setting aside time I don't have.

When I first heard the term "habit stacking," I thought it was just another wellness buzzword. I imagined advice telling me to wake up at 5 AM, drink greens, work out, journal and meditate before breakfast.

But it’s actually much more approachable. Habit stacking means linking a new habit to something you already do; for me, it turned out to be the easiest way to walk more without changing my whole routine.

What is habit stacking?

If you struggle to build new habits that actually stick, you’re not alone. That’s where habit stacking comes in. The idea is simple: you add a new habit onto something you already do every day.

It doesn’t have to be walking. It could be drinking a glass of water while your usual morning coffee brews or doing a short mobility routine while catching up with your favorite TV show.

The concept was popularized by James Clear in his book Atomic Habits, but it originally came from BJ Fogg’s Tiny Habits program. His approach focuses on creating small, positive changes by linking new behaviors to existing routines.

It works because the brain loves patterns. When you tie a new habit to an existing one, it strengthens the mental connection between them, making the new action feel more automatic over time.

But can I back this up with my own experience? Here's how I used habit stacking to increase my step count.

I swapped public transport for walking when I could

Getting to work, running errands, meeting friends, or heading to appointments are all part of a typical week for me. If you also usually default to public transport, it’s worth checking if you could walk instead, even just for part of the journey.

That simple swap helped me fit more movement into my week without needing to block out extra time. Walking between commitments gave me space to reset, clear my head and arrive feeling more focused. It also made me feel less rushed and more present than sitting on a crowded train or bus.

If your route is too long to walk in full, try getting public transport halfway and walking the rest. You could also walk there and catch a bus or train back. Small tweaks like this can make it easier to hit your step goal and feel more energized throughout the day.

I took all my calls on the move

I started thinking about my daily habits and where walking could naturally fit in. At one point, I considered investing in one of the best under-desk treadmills so I could walk while working.

It's a great option if you're often tied to your desk and want to move more without heading outside. I decided I didn't want to spend money just to increase my steps, but it’s still worth checking out if that setup suits your routine.

Instead, I looked at where I was already spending time on my phone, mainly checking in with friends and family. Rather than doing that from the sofa, I grabbed my headphones and headed to the park. I'd walk and talk, or send voice notes, and before I knew it, I'd clocked up a couple of thousand steps.

If you work from home, walking meetings are another simple way to move more. You could take non-video calls on the go, especially those that don’t require note-taking. Research shows that walking meetings can help boost creativity, plus, the fresh air makes for a welcome change from sitting at a desk all day.

I took my favorite podcasts on a walk

I’ve run two marathons, and one of my favorite things about long training runs was the uninterrupted time to listen to podcasts. Those hours on my feet gave me a rare chance to tune in without distractions.

After finishing my most recent race, I noticed that space in my day had disappeared, so I decided to bring the ritual back by pairing my podcast habit with a daily walk.

There’s something really grounding about getting outside, moving your body and listening to something that either makes you laugh or teaches you something new.

I listen to a lot of food podcasts, so I often come back with a head full of recipe ideas or a mental grocery list. If you’re into food too, Off Menu is a must. On days when I need a motivational push, The Mel Robbins Podcast always helps shift my mindset.