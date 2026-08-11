Adidas running shoe deals with up to 60% off — 15 end of summer deals worth buying before they disappear
These are the best Adidas running shoe deals to close out the summer
Amazon is slashing prices on running shoes right now, so there are huge opportunities to save big — just in time for the end of summer.
For example, right now you can pick up the Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 running shoes on sale from $39. They're an extremely affordable pair at 43% off — brand name running shoes don't get much cheaper than this — and they provide cushioning and a comfortable fit to see you through your summer runs.
Note: Prices vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more deals, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $21
- Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now from $39
- Adidas Duramo Speed 2 Running Shoe (Men's): was $90 now from $67
- Adidas Terrex Anylander Rain.Rdy Hiking Shoes (Men’s): was $85 now from $67
- Adidas Adistar 3 Shoes (Men’s): was $130 now from $84
- Adidas Ultraboost 5X Running Shoes (Women's): was $180 now from $108
Adidas running shoe deals
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. The Adilette Shower Slides feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
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This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $39. The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.
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These Adidas casual sneakers are inspired by the style of running shoes, but the Swift Run 1.0 mostly deserve a place in your wardrobe because of the awesome animal print. (They also come in four plain color schemes if you're not a fan.) Their soft and stretchy flexible upper makes them super comfortable.
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These Adidas running shoes look super sleek in all-white. With Dreamstrike EVA midsole cushioning, they'll reduce impact on your feet to keep you running for longer without discomfort.
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Another pair of budget-friendly Adidas running shoes, the Runblaze are meant to put comfort and durability first. They have a mesh upper to keep your feet cool, and reviewers on Amazon love their sleek design and affordability.
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The Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes are designed to feel light and springy on every run, no matter how new or old you are to running. A range of colors are included in the sale, from Cloud White and Core Black to Blue and Quartz, so there’s a pair to match every style.
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The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. The Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
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You probably won't want to wear them for working out, but these Adidas platform sneakers stand above the rest in terms of style... literally. As well as looking cool, these shoes have a Cloudfoam cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole, meaning they're comfortable, grippy and durable.
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These budget-friendly sneakers are perfect if you're turning over a new leaf and starting running this year. They're breathable, soft and stable underfoot, making them a great choice for trail runs and pavement too.
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These Adidas sneakers have a super-cool geometric look, as well as a breathable mesh upper and super soft cushioning. The Lightblaze is the perfect mix of a running and casual shoe.
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The Adidas Ultrarun 5 Running Shoes make longer runs feel easier on your feet. The Bounce 2.0 midsole cushions your heel and forefoot, while the OrthoLite sockliner keeps everything snug so nothing slips or rubs. It ain't bad when they have up to 25% off, too.
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You can now save 26% on the Duramo Speed 2. These running shoes feature extremely lightweight cushioning, making it feel like you're running on clouds. The color match on the shoe's collar also makes it look fantastic.
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Did you know Adidas made waterproof hiking shoes? These lace up mid-height cuff Terrex shoes will give you ankle support, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep the elements away from your feet. Excellent for all terrain and all elements.
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Past the beautiful color scheme on this shoe, it boasts two main selling points: it’s made with at least 20% recyclable materials, and it’s a great distance running shoe. It’s equipped with a breathable mesh upper, a grippy and durable outsole, and a full-length cushioned midsole.
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The popular Adidas Ultraboost 5X has seen a massive 40% discount, bringing its price to just over $100. The Ultraboost 5X is the lightest Ultraboost in years, and great for both running and lifestyle use.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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