Amazon is slashing prices on running shoes right now, so there are huge opportunities to save big — just in time for the end of summer.

For example, right now you can pick up the Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 running shoes on sale from $39. They're an extremely affordable pair at 43% off — brand name running shoes don't get much cheaper than this — and they provide cushioning and a comfortable fit to see you through your summer runs.

Note: Prices vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more deals, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Adidas running shoe deals

Save 30% Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $21 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. The Adilette Shower Slides feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now $39 at Amazon This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $39. The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Adidas Swift Run 1.0 Sneakers (Women's): was $80 now $40 at Amazon These Adidas casual sneakers are inspired by the style of running shoes, but the Swift Run 1.0 mostly deserve a place in your wardrobe because of the awesome animal print. (They also come in four plain color schemes if you're not a fan.) Their soft and stretchy flexible upper makes them super comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Runblaze Running Sneakers (Women's): was $50 now $41 at Amazon Another pair of budget-friendly Adidas running shoes, the Runblaze are meant to put comfort and durability first. They have a mesh upper to keep your feet cool, and reviewers on Amazon love their sleek design and affordability. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes (Men's): was $70 now $42 at Amazon The Duramo SL 2 Running Shoes are designed to feel light and springy on every run, no matter how new or old you are to running. A range of colors are included in the sale, from Cloud White and Core Black to Blue and Quartz, so there’s a pair to match every style. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Runfalcon 5 (Men's): was $65 now $42 at Amazon The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. The Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Bravada 2.0 Platform Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now $45 at Amazon You probably won't want to wear them for working out, but these Adidas platform sneakers stand above the rest in terms of style... literally. As well as looking cool, these shoes have a Cloudfoam cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole, meaning they're comfortable, grippy and durable. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Lightblaze Sneakers (Women's): was $100 now $57 at Amazon These Adidas sneakers have a super-cool geometric look, as well as a breathable mesh upper and super soft cushioning. The Lightblaze is the perfect mix of a running and casual shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Ultrarun 5 Running Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $60 at Amazon The Adidas Ultrarun 5 Running Shoes make longer runs feel easier on your feet. The Bounce 2.0 midsole cushions your heel and forefoot, while the OrthoLite sockliner keeps everything snug so nothing slips or rubs. It ain't bad when they have up to 25% off, too. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Terrex Anylander Rain.Rdy Hiking Shoes (Men’s): was $85 now $67 at Amazon Did you know Adidas made waterproof hiking shoes? These lace up mid-height cuff Terrex shoes will give you ankle support, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep the elements away from your feet. Excellent for all terrain and all elements. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Adistar 3 Shoes (Men’s): was $130 now $84 at Amazon Past the beautiful color scheme on this shoe, it boasts two main selling points: it’s made with at least 20% recyclable materials, and it’s a great distance running shoe. It’s equipped with a breathable mesh upper, a grippy and durable outsole, and a full-length cushioned midsole. Read more Read less ▼