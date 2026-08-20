Starting college in 2006 and graduating in 2010 feels like a lifetime ago—yet those four years flew by faster than high school ever did. To survive the workload, I relied on conventional study habits: re-reading notes, highlighting textbooks, and quizzing myself with index cards.

Today, study habits face a very different environment. Between endless digital distractions and the temptation to rely heavily on AI tools, staying focused and truly absorbing information is a major challenge for modern students.

To see how technology can actually improve study habits rather than replace them, I asked Google’s Gemini for study hacks that go beyond traditional note-reading.

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Here are seven unconventional study techniques suggested by Gemini that can help students stay focused, retain knowledge, and boost their grades.

Unconventional ways that may change your approach to studying

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I prompted Gemini to generate its best out-of-the-box study techniques with this prompt: “What are the 7 best unconventional methods students should adopt to excel during the upcoming school season?” Google’s chatbot got into gear as an expert in all things studying by generating this interesting statement:

Most traditional study advice—like re-reading lecture slides, highlighting textbooks, and cramming one subject for six hours—feels productive, but cognitive science shows it relies heavily on passive recognition rather than true understanding. To build deep retention and maximize performance with less total study time, these seven evidence-based, unconventional study strategies can transform your approach to learning.

To follow up on its declaration on established study methods and the unconventional ones that’ll help students excel the most, it offered a comprehensive lineup of learning strategies that could prove beneficial for students of all skill levels:

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The "Blurting" Technique (Active Retrieval): Instead of passively reading notes, try "blurting.” Read a section of your textbook or lecture slides for 5–10 minutes. Close the book completely, grab a blank piece of paper, and write down every formula, key term, and detail you can recall as fast as possible without peeking. It forces your brain into hard retrieval mode. Open the book afterward in a different colored pen to fill in what you missed—those red marks highlight your exact knowledge gaps instantly.

Instead of passively reading notes, try "blurting.” Read a section of your textbook or lecture slides for 5–10 minutes. Close the book completely, grab a blank piece of paper, and write down every formula, key term, and detail you can recall as fast as possible without peeking. It forces your brain into hard retrieval mode. Open the book afterward in a different colored pen to fill in what you missed—those red marks highlight your exact knowledge gaps instantly. Reverse Studying (Question-First Priming): Most students read the chapter first and tackle practice problems last. Flip this order entirely. Attempt practice questions, past exam papers, or chapter review problems before reading the assigned material. You will likely get most questions wrong initially, but this creates "cognitive hooks." When you subsequently read the text, your brain naturally hunts down the answers to those specific problems rather than scanning text passively.

Most students read the chapter first and tackle practice problems last. Flip this order entirely. Attempt practice questions, past exam papers, or chapter review problems before reading the assigned material. You will likely get most questions wrong initially, but this creates "cognitive hooks." When you subsequently read the text, your brain naturally hunts down the answers to those specific problems rather than scanning text passively. Interleaving (Subject Cross-Training): Instead of "block studying" one subject for four hours straight (e.g., 4 hours of Calculus), practice interleaving. Rotate between two to three distinct subjects or distinct problem types within a single study block (e.g., 45 minutes of Math, 45 minutes of History, 45 minutes of Biology). Continuous context-switching forces your brain to continually retrieve different mental models. While it feels more challenging in the moment, studies show it significantly improves long-term memory retention and test-day agility.

More ways to upgrade one’s study methods

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The Feynman Method & "Rubber Ducking": If you cannot explain a concept in simple language, you do not truly understand it yet. Pick a complex topic and explain it out loud as if you were teaching an 8-year-old or an inanimate object (like a rubber duck on your desk), completely avoiding technical jargon. You will immediately stumble over terms you don't actually grasp. The exact moment you resort to vague buzzwords is the exact gap in your knowledge you need to revisit.

If you cannot explain a concept in simple language, you do not truly understand it yet. Pick a complex topic and explain it out loud as if you were teaching an 8-year-old or an inanimate object (like a rubber duck on your desk), completely avoiding technical jargon. You will immediately stumble over terms you don't actually grasp. The exact moment you resort to vague buzzwords is the exact gap in your knowledge you need to revisit. Strategic Sensory & Context Anchoring: Your memory is deeply linked to environmental and sensory cues. Assign specific physical environments or sensory inputs to specific subjects or tasks. For example, study dense theory in a quiet library corner while chewing a specific flavor of gum, and write essays in a lively coffee shop with a distinct ambient playlist. This leverages context-dependent memory. Chewing the same flavor of gum during your exam can act as a subtle cognitive trigger to help retrieve the information you encoded while studying.

Your memory is deeply linked to environmental and sensory cues. Assign specific physical environments or sensory inputs to specific subjects or tasks. For example, study dense theory in a quiet library corner while chewing a specific flavor of gum, and write essays in a lively coffee shop with a distinct ambient playlist. This leverages context-dependent memory. Chewing the same flavor of gum during your exam can act as a subtle cognitive trigger to help retrieve the information you encoded while studying. Sleep-Proximity Learning & Micro-Naps: Sleep is not a pause in learning; it is when memory consolidation actually happens. Review your most difficult memorization material (vocab, anatomy terms, formulas) during the 20–30 minutes directly before going to sleep, or take a structured 20-minute power nap immediately after an intense study session. Studying right before sleep reduces waking interference, allowing your brain's slow-wave sleep cycle to cement that information directly into long-term memory.

Sleep is not a pause in learning; it is when memory consolidation actually happens. Review your most difficult memorization material (vocab, anatomy terms, formulas) during the 20–30 minutes directly before going to sleep, or take a structured 20-minute power nap immediately after an intense study session. Studying right before sleep reduces waking interference, allowing your brain's slow-wave sleep cycle to cement that information directly into long-term memory. The P1–P4 Priority Matrix: Avoid studying chronologically from Chapter 1 to Chapter 10. Instead, categorize all exam topics into a four-tier matrix. Priority level: P1 (Highest), Topic Characteristics: High chance on exam + your personal weakness, and Action Plan: Spend 50% of total study time on here first. Priority level: P2, Topic Characteristics: High chance on exam + your personal strength, and Action Plan: Quick active recall checks; don’t over-study. Priority level: P3, Topic Characteristics: low chance on the exam + your personal weakness, and Action Plan: Targeted summary review. Priority level: P4 (Lowest), Topic Characteristics: Low chance on the exam + your personal strength, and Action Plan: Touch briefly at the very end.

Bottom line

Reading through Gemini’s notes made me wish I had known about them when I was face-deep in all my college textbooks and notes way back when.

Mastering the “blurting” technique, priming oneself by attempting to answer questions before reading the required text, using the “interleaving” method and explaining everything you know about a certain topic out loud to oneself stand out as some of the best practical advice a student could tap into to improve their study habits.

Mixing in the traditional study methods with the more atypical ones could prove to be beneficial to students who want to get the most out of their solo and group study sessions.

Here’s hoping Gemini’s collection of active learning systems and memorization techniques pushes you to outdo your previous educational efforts.

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