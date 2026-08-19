5 Dell back to school laptop deals I'd buy — save on XPS, Alienware and more
Head back to school with a powerful and stylish machine
Headed back to school? Or maybe you've already started. Not to worry, there's still time to score a saving on the perfect machine to get you through your assignments.
I've been scouring Dell's Back to School laptop sale where you can find laptops starting from $439.
Watch out, MacBook Neo — one of the best deals is definitely the Dell XPS 13 for $699 (Students get $100 off, knocking the price down to $599). It's extremely portable, you get 14 hours of battery life and plenty of power for browsing the web and word processing.
Keep scrolling to see more deals! I also recommend checking out our Dell coupon codes page.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Dell sale
- Dell 15 Laptop: was $599 now $439
- Dell XPS 13: was $699 now $599 [student discount]
- Dell 16S Laptop: was $1,169 now $969
- Dell Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,289 now $1,639
- Dell 18 Area-51 Gaming Laptop: was $3,279 now $2,979
Laptops
This laptop is a reliable pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that doesn't cost a fortune. It's equipped with an Intel Core i3-100U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display. It's a great machine for students or for light web-based work.
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The new XPS 13 is a budget machine made with students in mind. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touch display, Core 5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our hands-on, we called it an excellent alternative to the MacBook Neo. Note: Students can get it for $599, which is $100 less than the competing MacBook Neo.
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Thanks to this discount, Dell's 16S laptop now comes in under $1,000. It comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) display. We checked this laptop out in tandem with our Dell 14S hands-on, and praised it for its solid performance and bright display.
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This Alienware 15 adds some extra horsepower to your gaming rig. You get a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 165Hz LCD, Core 7-240H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 5060 GPU. We checked this laptop out in our Alienware 16 (2026) hands-on and said this machine is a reliable way to play your favorite PC games without breaking the bank.
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The Alienware 18 Area-51 Gaming Laptop is a legitimate desktop replacement. The entry-level configuration of this hulking machine features an 18-inch 4K display, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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