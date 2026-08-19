Headed back to school? Or maybe you've already started. Not to worry, there's still time to score a saving on the perfect machine to get you through your assignments.

I've been scouring Dell's Back to School laptop sale where you can find laptops starting from $439.

Watch out, MacBook Neo — one of the best deals is definitely the Dell XPS 13 for $699 (Students get $100 off, knocking the price down to $599). It's extremely portable, you get 14 hours of battery life and plenty of power for browsing the web and word processing.

Keep scrolling to see more deals! I also recommend checking out our Dell coupon codes page.

Laptops

Dell 15 Laptop: was $599 now $439 at Dell This laptop is a reliable pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that doesn't cost a fortune. It's equipped with an Intel Core i3-100U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display. It's a great machine for students or for light web-based work. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13: $699 at Dell The new XPS 13 is a budget machine made with students in mind. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touch display, Core 5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our hands-on, we called it an excellent alternative to the MacBook Neo. Note: Students can get it for $599, which is $100 less than the competing MacBook Neo. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 16S Laptop: was $1,169 now $969 at Dell Thanks to this discount, Dell's 16S laptop now comes in under $1,000. It comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) display. We checked this laptop out in tandem with our Dell 14S hands-on, and praised it for its solid performance and bright display. Read more Read less ▼