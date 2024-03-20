Wow! Buy Casper's best cooling mattress for just $1,532 in huge clearance sale

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow has been discontinued in a huge brand relaunch - but you can still snap this luxury cooling mattress up at an obscenely low price, thanks to a 50% off clearance sale.

This brings the price of a queen size Casper Wave Hybrid Snow down to $1,753.86 at Amazon (was $3,595). This is an incredible saving on one of the best mattresses for specialized cooling, with temperature regulation that stands up in the face of both hot summer and hot flashes.

As this is an Amazon deal rather than an official Casper sale, you won't have access to Casper's benefits, such as their 100-night sleep trial. However, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this ultra luxe model, so we suggest taking advantage of this incredible mattress deal while you still can.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow

Was: From $3,095

Now: From $1,532.03

Saving: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCasper-Sleep-Wave-Hybrid-Queen%2Fdp%2FB09YVT83MF%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Fcrid%3D1ZILUXUMB68YC%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WnaxtDRMwFqu4Dc8s_IhxoZrkNfgpCoIOmuomu0z5aKO8cNOnNlVoUhd6Hr9t6zY6vK-SuPsCm_tFn_nELx3QWp0wMa7bMyWlY1Q6iURYJ2paRguemuhuYhWvrhvurq51Xxbm14WJbIN_nAg50pkErS-fv03tvERUT7L7rS5-uY.pVlU_mcIiQWindjT75Qbw_dr8_LiFYvLRE4uVMWWyx0%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dcasper%252Bwave%252Bhybrid%252Bsnow%26qid%3D1710926833%26sprefix%3Dcasper%252Bwave%252Bhybrid%252Bsnow%252Caps%252C282%26sr%3D8-4%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Up to $2065.11 at Amazon



Summary: The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cooling-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best cooling mattresses on the market, with our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/casper-wave-hybrid-snow-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review awarding it 5 stars for its temperature regulation. The cooling properties of the bed come from its trademark Airscape foam, which is perforated to boost airflow and breathability. Its foam also gives it excellent motion isolation, so those who share a bed with restless sleeper should fare well with this bed. We rate the bed as a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making this bed a crowd-pleasing medium firm. The support suits back sleepers the best, but lightweight and some side sleepers may find this mattress too firm.



Price history: Currently, you can get a 50% discount on the twin XL, full, queen, king and Cali King at Amazon. This is an excellent saving, especially when you consider that normal sales hover in the region of 30%. Buying from Amazon won't get you the same benefits you'd get if you bought directly from Casper, but you can't quibble at this price. Benefits: 30-day returns | Free shipping

What type of mattress is best for cooling?

The best mattresses for cooling tend to be those with spring or coils, such as innerspring beds and the best hybrid mattresses. This is because a tier of coils can encourage and boost airflow to increase the breathability of a bed. Latex mattresses are also great for cooling as natural latex, especially Talalay latex, is porous and therefore more breathable and ventilated, so most of the best organic mattress are fantastic for hot sleepers.