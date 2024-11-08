Which Saatva mattress should hot sleepers buy in the Black Friday sales?

If night sweats or hot flushes are keeping you up at night, investing in a cooling mattress could revolutionize your rest. Luckily, you can now save $400 on mattress orders over $1000 at Saatva, including their cooling mattresses, ahead of Black Friday sales. But which Saatva mattresses should hot sleepers choose?

Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of 2024, and plenty of their mattresses have temperature-regulating features and advanced cooling tech. In this round-up, we've listed the top four Saatva mattresses for keeping you cool and dry throughout the night.

The current $400 discount is part of a time limited Black Friday mattress sale, making now a great time to invest in one of their luxury cooling mattresses. It's one of the best Saatva mattress sales we've seen this season, as the pervious deal only saved you $300. Whenever you buy, you'll experience Saatva's generous benefits including lifetime warranty, free white glove delivery and free mattress removal.

Up to $400 off all mattresses at Saatva

This year's Saatva Black Friday sale takes up to $400 off Saatva's luxury mattresses, offering great deals for all kinds of sleepers – that's including their flagship Saatva Classic which consistently tops our best mattress buyer's guides.

What is a Saatva cooling mattress?

The best cooling mattresses on the market have specialised cooling technology and features working to keep sleepers cool through the night. As our top-rated brand of year, Saatva caters for all kinds of sleep needs with their different mattresses and several of the best Saatva mattresses are suited to those who run hot at night.

(Image credit: Future)

Saatva's two latex mattress options, the Saatva Latex Hybrid and Saatva Zenhaven Latex, are the standout picks for hot sleepers. These mattresses employ natural latex which is manufactured from the sap of a rubber tree and offers great cooling properties. Within your mattress, this material keeps you cool and your eco-conscience clean.

Alternatively, the Saatva Classic and Contour5 are temperature neutral mattresses, great for those who run hot but not hot enough to pour with sweat. Even though the Contour5 is fitted with the brand's signature CoolVent System which they claim absorbs excess body heat and keeps the sleep surface cool, our tester in our Saatva Contour5 review found the mattress to be temperature neutral rather than cool to touch.

How does Saatva cooling technology work?

Cooling mattresses, including those at Saatva, are constructed with a breathable materials or fitted with specialised cooling systems. The two best Saatva cooling mattresses use natural latex to offer sleepers a cooler night.

Latex offers a similar body-contouring feel as you'd get with the best memory foam mattresses, yet it's more natural and far more breathable due to its open-cell construction. Saatva combines this material with a layer of individually wrapped recycled steel coils plus a moisture-wicking New Zealand wool cover in the Latex Hybrid and Zenhaven Latex Hybrid mattress to regulate body temperature through the night, providing significant relief from overheating and night sweats.

As mentioned above, Saatva also have a signature CoolVent system comprised of phase change materials that supposedly adsorb and dissipate excess body heat to keep the mattress and you cool while you sleep.

4 cooling Saatva mattresses we recommend buying this Black Friday

1. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,595 now from $1,195 at Saatva

We name the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress as the best cooling Saatva mattress. So, if you're tired of hot flushes waking you up at night, this is the deal for you. What's more, it uses Talalay latex which is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and free of harmful chemicals, putting the Saatva Latex Hybrid on par with some of the top best organic mattresses. Alongside being a breathable, moisture-wicking material, latex offers superb body contouring and pressure relief, making this a great mattress for all side sleepers and anyone experiencing back and joint pain. A queen is now down to $1,995 (was $2,395) which is great value for money considering this mattress' plush comfort and cooling prowess.

2. Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress: was from $1,995 now from $1,595 at Saatva The Zenhaven comes in close as the second best cooling mattress offered by Saatva. It features the same organic cotton and New Zealand wool as the Latex Hybrid, but it features Dunlop rather than Talalay latex which is more dense and, therefore, falls short on airflow. For smaller sizes of the Saatva Zenhaven, today’s $400 off all mattresses yields better savings than some of the other Saatva sales we’ve seen recently. This discount brings the price of a queen down to $2,895 (was $3,295). However, a queen was on sale for $2,801 after a 15% sitewide discount earlier this year. So if you’re not in a rush, your best bet may be to wait for a percent-off discount or a higher dollar-off amount if you're shopping for anything larger than a twin.

3. Saatva Contour5 mattress: was from $1,895 now from $1,495 at Saatva

The Contour5 is Saatva's new all-foam mattress with next-generation cooling technology that aims to resolve the heat trapping tendency of the brand's existing memory foam mattress, the Saatva Loom & Leaf. While this new addition does feature the brand's CoolVent System, our tester in our Saatva Contour5 mattress review found it remains temperature neutral rather than noticeably cool. Still, it is an excellent mattress choice for people who run slightly hot and the current sale brings a queen down to $2,595 (was $2,995).

4. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva

The current discount brings the price of a queen Saatva Classic down to $1,695 from $2,095, offering one of the lowest prices we've seen this world-class mattress. That’s a decent discount, but doesn’t quite match the $1,695 price we saw during Labor Day, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the luxury flagship hybrid all year. As the best hybrid mattress, it features springs and foam giving a good balance of breathability and comfort. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it doesn't trap heat and didn't become too hot or too cool at any point. Therefore, it is a great option for average temperature sleepers wanting to bag the best mattress of the year.

Are Saatva mattresses good for hot sleepers?

Whether you sleep hot because of menopause, anxiety or your natural body type, investing in a cooling mattress is key to getting good quality sleep. Saatva mattresses are all-rounders and their cooling capabilities certainly don't disappoint. The brand uses a thoughtful combination of natural cooling materials and mattress designs (for example hybrid) that are proven to help temperature regulation.

Plus, you don't have to shop the most expensive models for the best cooling experience. We rate the Latex Hybrid as the best cooling offering from Saatva, which is currently $600 cheaper than other models from the brand including the recently-launched Contour5 (this is based on a queen size).

All in all, Saatva provide good value cooling technology in their luxury mattresses, balancing comfort, support and temperature regulation. We don't expect prices to drop much lower when Black Friday rolls around, so you won't want to miss the current sale.