Where can I try and buy a Simba mattress in store and online?

Are you thinking of buying a new Simba mattress but can’t decide whether to buy online or order in-store? Purchasing your next mattress is a big investment, and you might feel safer trying it out in store. However, with free shipping and returns, buying a mattress online has never been easier. So, what's best?

Simba Sleep is one of this year's best mattress brands for all types of sleepers, and has been in the UK and Canada for years, but earlier this year it launched a range of innovative hybrids in the US. Right now, buying your Simba Sleep mattress online is the quickest and easiest way to purchase but there are also brick and mortar stores where you can test out your mattress in person before you purchase.

And it's never been a better time to buy. With the Black Friday mattress sales launching you can expect huge discounts across all major mattress brands, including the Simba mattress sales. Already, we're seeing 25% off Simba Sleep US, bringing the cost of its best selling queen size Simba Original down to $1,195 (was $1,599). Similarly, in the UK the Simba Hybrid Original doesn’t have any money off, but it does come with free accessories worth $367, so you can get a double for just £799. But should you try before you buy? Let's take a closer look at buying a Simba mattress online vs in the store.

Simba mattress sale UK: Get free accessories worth £347 with selected mattresses

There are no current money off deals at Simba Sleep UK but they are offering a free bedding bundle worth up to £347 which includes two hybrid pillows, duvets and a mattress protector. This deal is only available on certain mattresses including the Hybrid Pro, Escape, Luxe and Hybrid Ultra, whilst other mattresses will only get two pillows and a mattress protector. Simba don't run regular sales but we have seen up to 20% off mattresses during larger sales holidays so if you're not in a rush to buy, it's worth holding on and waiting to see if they reduce the price, as we're are expecting some kind of discount.

What is a Simba mattress?

Simba Sleep is a mattress brand that has a range of the best hybrid mattresses at various price points. There are several models in the Simba range that cater to different sleep preferences and styles but they typically have a similar construction which is multiple layers of memory foam, including the proprietary Simbatex foam for cooling and pressure relief and then a layer of patented titanium Aerocoil springs. The unique Simba mattress construction aims to provide optimal support, pressure relief and temperature regulation throughout the night.

Currently, Simba US only have three mattresses in its range, with the Simba Hybrid as its flagship model. While in the UK, there are five different models and the Simba Original is the flagship model (find out more in our Simba Hybrid mattress review).

(Image credit: Simba)

All Simba products, regardless of where you’re buying come as a mattress in a box which is why they can keep their prices low and offer free and fast shipping. Additionally, Simba emphasizes the use of sustainable materials in its products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Where to buy a Simba mattress online

The best place to buy a Simba Sleep mattress online is directly from the brand on the official Simba Sleep website. Simba have a range of models in their line up so when buying online you can compare the features making it easier to find a mattress that suits your individual sleep style and comfort levels.

Buying direct also means that you get the best price possible as Simba US run regular sales and you’ll often see up to 25% being slashed off the prices. Whilst Simba UK doesn’t run the same money off deals, you do get perks including bedding sets and accessories, something you won’t get if you buy anywhere else.

All mattresses bought from Simba online in the US come with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns. Whilst if you buy from Simba in the UK, you'll get a 200-night at home sleep trial as well as the same 10-year warranty and free shipping.

(Image credit: Simba)

Where to buy a Simba mattress in store

Simba is an online mattress brand so there aren't any traditional retail stores. In the United States the only way that you can purchase a Simba mattress is by doing it online. However, you do get plenty of perks when shopping with Simba online including a generous 100-night trial period which is arguably a better test than lying on it for a few minutes in a store.

In the UK, the best way to buy a Simba mattress is also online. Simba don’t have any traditional stores of its own but it has recently partnered with John Lewis. So you can try out and buy the Simba Hybrid in selected John Lewis stores across the UK including High Wycombe, Manchester, London and Milton Keynes.

(Image credit: Simba)

A small selection of Simba mattresses are also on display at Barker and Stonehouse stores including the Nottingham, London and Leeds branches.

Simba in the UK do offer a more generous sleep trial with 200-nights, and whilst it can be tempting to go and see your chosen mattress in a traditional store, you don’t really get a good feel of how well you’ll sleep on it until you get it home.

Learn more about whether to opt for at-home or in-person mattress shopping with our advice on buying a mattress online vs in store.

Where to buy Simba mattress toppers and bedding

As well as having a range of exceptional mattresses, Simba also sells a range of bedding. In the United States there are two pillows to choose from: the Hybrid Pillow and the Soft Pillow. There’s also a hybrid duvet and the Simba mattress protector. The Simba mattress protector is one of the best mattress protectors and is an absolute must when you purchase your new bed if you want to keep it in the best condition for longer.

Since Simba is more established in the UK, there are a lot more bedding products on offer. Simba UK have four pillows in their range, four duvets, and a range of bedding including mattress toppers, mattress protectors, weighted blankets and bed sheets.

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba UK also has a range of bedframes so you can upgrade your whole sleep surface not just your mattress. These beds are specifically designed to work with the Simba mattresses. But to top off the Simba merch, there’s also some Simba slippers which have been designed with reflexology-inspired tech and cushioning for full-body wellbeing.

In the US, Simba do also apply its discounts to accessories so you can get some great deals. However, in the UK, bedding and accessories don’t tend to be included in any sales but are often part of the perks for buying a mattress.

What is the Simba warranty and trial period

Because Simba are an exclusive online mattress company you do get good perks in terms of trials and warranty. Simba US offers a 100-night sleep trial on all mattresses. If you’re not happy within that time you can either return your mattress for a full refund or exchange it for another model, but you will be liable to pay any extra if the mattress is more expensive.

In the UK, Simba offers a longer sleep trial period of 200-nights, which is plenty of time to get used to your new mattress. The 200-night trial starts when your mattress is delivered, not from the day you order and it also extends to mattress toppers.

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

Both the US and UK Simba offer a 10-year guarantee. This should see you through the entire life of your mattress, so long as you take good care of it within that time. The guarantee includes any manufacturer issues such as foam that cracks, a faulty zip or significant dipping. Regular wear and tear isn’t covered as over time beds will start to show signs of use. Soiled mattresses, accidental damage, disaster and misuse are also not covered.

To keep your guarantee valid, Simba state that you will need to use an appropriate base and bedding and ensure that the bed doesn’t get wet or exposed to the elements. It’s also recommended that you rotate the mattress 180° on its base regularly which is stated as once a month for the first three months, then every three months thereafter.

The top 3 Simba mattresses to buy right now

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: from £799 at Simba Sleep UK

The Simba Hybrid Pro is a medium-firm, hybrid mattress that has an 11-inch profile. This mattress has 8 layers which includes a natural wool layer that wicks away moisture and helps to regulate body temperature. The unique feature with the Simba Hybrid Pro is that it has a double spring layer which is made up of 4,800 zoned titanium alloy Aerocoil springs which helps with proper spinal alignment and exceptional pressure relief. This mattress also has an open structure Simbatex foam which also encourages airflow. Whilst there's no discount on the Simba Hybrid Pro at the moment, you will get a free bedding set which includes two pillows, duvet and mattress protector with your order. A double Simba Hybrid Pro mattress costs just £1,149 and it comes with a 200-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

Simba Hybrid Essential mattress: was from $999 $749.25 at Simba Sleep

The Simba Hybrid Essential is the brands most affordable mattress. It has a medium-firm feel which comes from the combination of Simbatex foam and up to 1,500 Aerosol springs. This is a good choice for hot sleepers as it has an open cell structure so the foam can breathe. Right now there’s 25% off mattresses at Simba so a queen Simba Hybrid essential $1,124.25 (was $1,499) and you get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.