Want to sleep better in 2025? This is the mattress I'd buy in Cyber Monday sales

December is here, which means a brand new year is just around the corner. If sleeping better in 2025 is going to be one of your New Years’ resolutions, there’s one mattress in particular that I recommend buying this Cyber Monday to help make that resolution happen — the Saatva Classic. And right now you can save $400 on the Classic at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $1,695 (was $2,095).



Our exclusive discount takes $400 off the Saatva Classic in every size, with prices matching what I saw from the brand during Black Friday (basically a return to the cheapest Saatva Classic prices of the year). But you’ll have to act fast though, as this year's Saatva Cyber Monday sale will be ending soon.



The Saatva Classic tops our guide to the best mattress of the year for all sleepers and budgets, thanks to its superior build quality, customizable options and near-perfect scores across all key areas of performance. This includes pressure relief, edge support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. At $400 off, this is the best Cyber Monday mattress deal you'll get for better sleep in the years to come.

Saatva Classic: twin from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress in the world, which is why I recommend it to anyone looking to improve their sleep. Our Saatva Classic mattress review details how, after being fully retested last month, this luxury handcrafted mattress delivers across all key areas of performance, including comfort, edge support, pressure relief and temperature regulation, meaning you’re more likely to sleep better and for longer on this bed. Plus, three firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) and two heights (11.5” and 14.5”) means that it’s fully customizable for every type of sleeper. Meanwhile, its high-density memory foam lumbar crown holds the spine in healthy alignment, making it one of the best mattresses for back pain too .



Price history: This new Saatva mattress sale is exclusive to us, taking $400 off all mattresses over $1,000, which beats the general public access sale of up to $300. That makes now an especially good time to buy a twin size Classic, with our sale access doubling the $200 discount you'd otherwise get. $400 off brings a queen down to $1,695, which is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.



Benefits: Year's trial | lifetime warranty | free White Glove Delivery

Have a smaller budget? Try this instead…