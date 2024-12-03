Want to sleep better in 2025? This is the mattress I'd buy in Cyber Monday sales
The Saatva Classic will take your sleep from zero to hero — act fast though because this Cyber Monday sale ends soon
December is here, which means a brand new year is just around the corner. If sleeping better in 2025 is going to be one of your New Years’ resolutions, there’s one mattress in particular that I recommend buying this Cyber Monday to help make that resolution happen — the Saatva Classic. And right now you can save $400 on the Classic at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $1,695 (was $2,095).
Our exclusive discount takes $400 off the Saatva Classic in every size, with prices matching what I saw from the brand during Black Friday (basically a return to the cheapest Saatva Classic prices of the year). But you’ll have to act fast though, as this year's Saatva Cyber Monday sale will be ending soon.
The Saatva Classic tops our guide to the best mattress of the year for all sleepers and budgets, thanks to its superior build quality, customizable options and near-perfect scores across all key areas of performance. This includes pressure relief, edge support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. At $400 off, this is the best Cyber Monday mattress deal you'll get for better sleep in the years to come.
Saatva Classic: twin from $1,395 $995 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress in the world, which is why I recommend it to anyone looking to improve their sleep. Our Saatva Classic mattress review details how, after being fully retested last month, this luxury handcrafted mattress delivers across all key areas of performance, including comfort, edge support, pressure relief and temperature regulation, meaning you’re more likely to sleep better and for longer on this bed. Plus, three firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) and two heights (11.5” and 14.5”) means that it’s fully customizable for every type of sleeper. Meanwhile, its high-density memory foam lumbar crown holds the spine in healthy alignment, making it one of the best mattresses for back pain too.
Price history: This new Saatva mattress sale is exclusive to us, taking $400 off all mattresses over $1,000, which beats the general public access sale of up to $300. That makes now an especially good time to buy a twin size Classic, with our sale access doubling the $200 discount you'd otherwise get. $400 off brings a queen down to $1,695, which is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.
Benefits: Year's trial | lifetime warranty | free White Glove Delivery
Have a smaller budget? Try this instead…
The DreamCloud Mattress: twin from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud Sleep
If you like the sound of the Saatva Classic but your budget doesn’t stretch to $1,695 for a queen (let's be honest - few will), we recommend the DreamCloud mattress instead. The DreamCloud mattress is a high quality mattress at a mid range price, with an evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale bringing the price of a queen down to $665 from $1,613. Our lead tester for our DreamCloud mattress review raved about how effective it was at relieving aches and pains for all types of sleepers, but noted that it took a few nights to break in. Like Saatva, DreamCloud benefits include a 365 night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
