Want a queen mattress under $500? The Casper Element is just $417 in Amazon Black Friday sale

Seeking an affordable memory foam bed from one of the most reputable mattress brands around? Well, you're in luck, as Amazon has launched an incredible Black Friday deal, reducing the Casper Element memory foam mattress to $416.49 (was $595) for a queen.

Like our top picks in the best mattress of 2024 guide, the Casper Element is made from three layers of high-quality memory foam. Standing at just 10" tall, this mattress won't be an indulgent sink-in feel, but it will offer great support and spine alignment. And with a queen now available for under $450 (and a twin for under $300), there's never been a better time to buy.

This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've spotted, particularly since the lowest price we've previously seen for the Caspar Element was a 15% off discount during the 4th of July sales. This new sale beats that by a significant margin, offering 30% off. Here's why you should take advantage of it before it ends.

The Casper Element Mattress by Casper

Was from: $395

Now from: $276.49

Saving: Up to $238.51 at Amazon Mattress summary: The Casper Element is a great all-foam mattress option at a budget price. Comprised of two layers: a base layer of dense Casper core foam for stability and to support alignment, topped by a layer of Breathe Flex comfort foam designed to provide pressure relief and (as the name suggests!) comfort. It's also as popular as it is affordable, with more than 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Though might not provide the same cooling feel as the hybrid (and much more expensive) Casper Snow mattress, it's a great, affordable choice for those who preference nicely cushioned side sleeping. One notable drawback is that you won't get all the same benefits from Amazon that you would from Casper. For example, the brand's 100 day risk-free trial. However, Amazon does offer a 10 year warranty and 100 day returns period (though do note that you must return your mattress in the same condition as it was sent to you). Price history: The Casper Element is only sold through third-party retailers, with Amazon offering the best price in its Black Friday sale. A queen-size Casper Element mattress is currently $416.49 (was $595), which is the best price we've ever seen for this model and size. Earlier this year, we saw the Caspar Element queen for $505.75, marking a 15% saving, but this new deal blows that sale price completely out of the water. Plus, the current discount spans all sizes, with a twin going for just $276.49 (was $395). Benefits: 100-day returns, 10 year warranty

