Veganuary sales: top 6 organic and vegan mattress deals to shop this week

Veganuary is here! The annual trend is as popular as ever in 2025, with many people embracing a plant-based diet and lifestyle for the month of January, and potentially for the year. Luckily, some of the top mattresses we recommend are vegan, swapping animal products like wool for plant-based alternatives, like the Avocado Vegan mattress which is currently 15% off at Avocado, bringing a queen size down to $1,849 (was $1,999.)

Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your sleep needs and preferences, as well as your ethical and moral stance. As people become more environment and health-conscious there has been a rise in beds made from natural and organic materials.

If your goal for 2025 is to consider your environmental impact and reduce your dependence on animal products, then ensuring your bed is both vegan and organic is a good place to start. So we've found the top 6 vegan mattresses available now, and some are still discounted in New Year mattress sales.

The best vegan mattress deals to shop now

1. Avocado Vegan Mattress: was from $1,399 $1,249 at Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado is probably the most well-known maker of organic mattresses. The Vegan mattress is the only bed in Avocado's line made without wool and is made with GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic cotton. Its hybrid construction contains around 1,459 encased support coils, offering a supportive and comfortable sleep. It's vegan-certified, PETA-approved and is handmade in Los Angeles, California. Like most of Avocado's range, this is a premium mattress, with a premium price tag to match. Right now, there's an Avocado mattress sale that knocks the price down 15%, making a queen Avocado Vegan mattress $1,849 (was $1,999). This mattress comes with a full-year trial, a 25-year warranty and free shipping.

2. Bear Natural mattress: was from $1,893 $1,231 at Bear Mattress

The mattress is made with organic cotton yarn and crafted with 100% natural, non-toxic, sustainable latex, so you can enjoy a guilt-free sleep. While we haven't tested this mattress ourselves, we recommend Bear mattresses because of their high build quality and comfort, and we expect the Natural to be no different. Right now there is a 35% off Bear mattress sale, along with two free pillows in its New Year Sale. This brings the price of the Bear Natural down to $1,499 in a queen size (was $2,305) when you enter the code NEWYEAR at checkout. You'll also get a lifetime warranty, 120-night trial and free shipping.

3. PlushBeds Natural Bliss Latex mattress: was from $2,899 $1,549 at PlushBeds

This vegan latex mattress is GOLS and GOTS-certified with no chemicals or synthetics, making for a perfectly natural sleep. It's also hypoallergenic, so if allergies are a problem for you, this mattress is a great choice. There are a few points of customization with this mattress, with two firmness options (medium and medium-firm) and three depths (8", 10", and 12"). These options affect the price, but the basic medium, 8" version of the PlushBeds Natural Bliss Latex mattress will cost you $2,249 (was $3,599) in the current sale. You'll also get a forever warranty, a 100-night trial and free shipping.

Best budget 4. Nest Quail Love & Sleep mattress: was from $849 $679.20 at Nest Bedding

This vegan mattress is touted by Nest as the most affordable CertiPUR-US certified all-foam vegan mattress. It also features a breathable cover that pairs with the foam to allow airflow throughout the mattress. The responsive surface will be suited to sleepers who prefer a firmer feel in their mattress, rather than sinking into it. We haven't tested this mattress ourselves but we can say that for a fully organic, vegan mattress, it's very competitively priced with a queen currently on sale for $1,039.20 (was $1,299.) Right now, you can also get a free natural pillow and mattress protector bundle worth $321.

5. Naturepedic EOS Classic Organic Vegan mattress: from $2,199 at Naturepedic

Naturepedic's EOS mattress is a unique as it's fully customizable on both sides. The mattress features interchangeable layers of organic latex and pocketed coils that you can swap out as many times as you need to in order to find the perfect comfort level for you. Naturepedic prides itself on its natural materials and its vegan mattress is 100% GOTS certified organic and vegan-certified, passing flammability standards without any fire retardants or added chemicals. This mattress certainly has a premium price point, at $3,499 for a queen, but Naturepedic has been known to run discounts of up to 20% off fairly frequently, so you might want to wait until Presidents' Day sales to save a few hundred dollars on this luxury bed. You'll also get a 100-night trial, 25-year warranty and free returns.

6. Essentia Stratami Organic mattress: from $2,915 at Essentia

The Essentia Stratami is one of the best luxury mattresses that's also vegan and certified organic. As well as being made with natural materials, this mattress is also very supportive, featuring a support core for proper spinal alignment. The responsive latex cradles and contours to your body while not overheating. We gave it full marks for temperature regulation in our Essentia Stratami Organic mattress review, thanks to its excellent airflow. It's a fairly firm mattress — we rated it 6.5 on the firmness scale, making it a good fit for those who like to sleep on their back and side. A queen size is $3,850.00 and it comes with a 120-night trial and a generous 20-year warranty.

What is a vegan mattress?

Many mattresses use organic materials like wool. However, because wool is an animal product, it means the mattress is not vegan. A vegan mattress is one that doesn't use any materials that have been derived from animals, instead opting for plant-based or synthetic alternatives. However, some mattresses may not be considered vegan if non-animal materials have been tested on animals, so it's important you ensure the mattress is vegan certified rather than assuming.

How to choose the best vegan mattress

While your mattress's plant-based credentials may be the most important factor in your decision, you should also pay careful attention to your sleep habits when choosing a new mattress. Do you frequently wake up due to overheating? Choose a a mattress with good breathability to keep you cool. Do you suffer with back pain? Look for a mattress with targeted spinal support and check out our best mattress for back pain guide. Thankfully, many of the best vegan mattresses also come with generous trial periods, during which you can return your mattress if it doesn't fit your needs.