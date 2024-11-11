This luxury organic mattress is now up to $559 off this Black Friday
Naturepedic's Black Friday sale has begun, with 20% off the Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress
Naturepedic has launched its Black Friday sale, taking 20% off all the brand's eco-luxury mattresses. This means you can save up to $559.80 on the Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress at Naturepedic, with a queen size down to $1,599.20 (was $1,999).
If you've been considering picking up one of the best mattresses, this is a great time to take the plunge. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress in 2024, and one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far.
To get 20% off the Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress, you'll just have to enter the discount code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, and you can also get a pair of organic adjustable latex pillows thrown in for free. Whether you buy this handcrafted mattress in the Black Friday sales or not, you'll always get some excellent benefits, including a 100-night trial and a 25-year warranty.
Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress:
Was: from $1,399
Now: from $1,119.20
Saving: up to $559.80 at Naturepedic
Naturepedic's mattresses are made with natural materials that are kinder to your health and the environment. If these things are important to you, we recommend the Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress, a handcrafted mattress with pressure-relieving latex. Like all the beds in our best organic mattress guide, this product is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool. This blend of materials not only provides comfort, but cooling, too. It's free of flame retardants, adhesives and other chemicals, meaning you can rest easy knowing you're getting a natural night's sleep. With the latest mattress sales, a queen size is 1,599.20 (was $1,999), saving almost $400. You'll get a free pair of pillows thrown in for good measure. If you change your mind, the mattress comes with a 100-night trial, and is also backed up with a 25-year warranty and free shipping and returns.
Looking for a little more luxury? Try this...
Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillow Top mattress: was from $3,099 now $2,479.20 at Naturepedic
As well as being organic, the Naturepedic EOS has one other very unique selling point - it's completely customizable. With this state-of-the-art mattress, you can swap out layers to tailor it perfectly to your needs. The left and right sides are independently configurable, so if you and your partner have different preferences, you can account for this too. Swapping layers is free for the first 100 days after purchase and it comes with all the benefits we've come to expect from Naturepedic including a 100-night trial, 25-year warranty, and free shipping/returns. Standing at 15" inches tall, it offers luxurious depth, with the 3" organic latex comfort layer adding that cozy sink-in feeling above the 8" inch encased coil layer. Right now, a queen size is $3,839.20 (was $4,799) saving you $959.80. You'll also get a free set of pillows to sweeten the deal.
