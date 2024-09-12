This is why a sagging mattress causes lower back pain — and how to fix it

With the cumulative effect of night after night of sleep, it's almost inevitable that a mattress will eventually start sinking. But a sagging mattress is more than just an aesthetic concern — those dips and lumps might be responsible for your lower back pain.

Finding the best mattress for your sleep style can help you enjoy comfortable rest for longer, but once sagging sets in, even your favorite bed won't provide the support you need. Sagging can cause small twinges to morph into persistent pains, while your normally refreshing mornings might become creaky and uncomfortable.

Lower back pain can disrupt your day and your night, but there are ways to give your sagging a mattress a supportive refresh. While these quick fixes can't compare to buying a new bed, they're a short term solution for lower back pain caused by a sagging mattress.

Why a sagging mattress causes lower back pain

We need to be supported from head to toe when we sleep, as this allows the body to relax and get on with vital repair work overnight. But when a mattress starts sagging, it can no longer provide that support. Instead, your body will start to sink and twist out of alignment.

This sagging often occurs along the central third of the mattress, where most weight is applied to the bed. The result is a dip in the lumbar region, which is just where your body needs the most support. With your spine sinking into the bed, the muscles surrounding it have to stay active all night long. The result? Serious back ache in the morning.

Once your mattress has started sagging, it's a good indicator that you need to shop for a replacement. However, if that isn't an option (or you want a short term solution as you look for a new bed), there are ways to improve the support of your existing mattress to relieve lower back pain.

How to stop a sagging mattress from causing lower back pain

Lower back pain can keep you from falling asleep, wake you up in the night, and even ruin the next morning. If a sagging mattress is causing your aches, here are some things you can do about it:

Add a mattress topper for extra support

A mattress topper is an extra layer that sits on the surface of a bed and can help cover dips in a sagging mattress. This short term solution can smooth over the lumps and bumps, so instead of sinking into a sag, you're sleeping on the topper.

The best mattress toppers for sleepers with lower back pain are firm and measure three inches high (or more). This will better cover any sagging, providing a solid base for you to sleep against. Hybrid mattress toppers, which come with a layer of springs, can offer responsive support to the lower back. Alternatively, latex foam toppers tend to be firmer (and more durable) than memory foam toppers.

Place a pillow between the mattress and bed frame

An extra pillow beneath the mattress can add padding where your sagging bed needs it. Simply identify the dip before carefully placing the pillow between your bed frame and your mattress. This short term solution enhances the pressure relief while adding a touch more support.

Alternatively, place the pillow between your back and the mattress — but keep in mind it might shift around during the night. While a pillow can immediately relieve pressure, it only acts as a short term solution. This fix is best used when you're waiting for a new mattress (and struggling to sleep on the old one).

Add a bunkie board for even weight distribution

What goes under your mattress influences how the top of the bed feels, with platform bases often providing a firmer feel than a slatted bed frame. A sagging bed might be the result of the wrong base (especially if your mattress is only dipping on one side), and a bunkie board can be a quick fix.

A bunkie board is a flat board, typically made of plywood or particle, that sits between your bed frame and mattress. The solid surface distributes weight across the bed, preventing pressure from building up in any single area. It can also stop the mattress from sinking into the gaps between the slats, if this is the cause of your sagging bed.

Invest in a new mattress

Ultimately, if your mattress is sagging it's a surefire sign that it needs replacing. A bed doesn't last forever — we recommend replacing your mattress roughly every seven to ten years — and once it has started sagging, most solutions are only a short term fix.

Mattress sales can help you save on a new, sag-free bed. But before making a purchase, consider what kind of bed you need. Is lower back pain a new problem caused by an old mattress? Or has sagging exacerbated an existing condition. If it's the former, you probably require a fresh mattress with a durable build. If it's the latter, you might want to consider a mattress that can help with your pain problems...

What type of mattress is best for lower back pain?

The best mattresses for back pain offer a balance of support and pressure relief. For this, we typically recommend a hybrid mattress. The sturdy coils provide a stable base for the entire body, while the upper layers of cushioned comfort materials ease pressure at the touch points. Memory foam mattresses can be good for back pain, but the dense foam must provide enough support.

We recommend a medium-firm mattress feel for back pain in general, but a firmer mattress can be best for lower back pain. Firmer mattresses prevent weight from being transferred to the hips, allowing for even pressure across the body.

Finally, look for a mattress with strong edge support. This ensures the sides of the bed are as strong as the center, so you can lie anywhere on the mattress without feeling your back start to sink.

3 mattresses for back pain to shop today

