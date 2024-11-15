This hybrid mattress is just $256 for a queen — here's why I'd buy in Black Friday sales
The 10" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is finally 20% off in Linenspa's Black Friday sale
As a mattress writer, I know how expensive hybrid beds can be, which is why I was so excited when budget mattress brand Linenspa launched its 20% off sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can get your hands on a 10" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress for as low as $159.99 at Linenspa, with a queen down to $255.99 (was $319.99). The 20% discount is automatically added at checkout.
You'll find the Linenspa 10" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress in this year's best mattress guide thanks to its incredible value. While the mattress is also available in a 12" or 8" depth, we recommend the 10" model as it's thick enough for support but cheap enough for tight budgets.
This year's Black Friday mattress deals have already kickstarted, and this is one of the most wallet-friendly sales we've seen so far. The affordable hybrid is a long-time Amazon best-seller, but Linenspa is now selling its mattress for a much lower price than the retail giant — this is a deal you certainly won't want to miss.
10" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
Was from: $199.99
Now from: $155.99
Saving: Up to $64 at checkout at Linenspa
Summary: With an incredibly low MSRP, the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses for those on a tight budget. While we tested the cheaper 8" version for our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review, we recommend the 10" version, as this height will provide enough comfort and support for most adult sleepers in the long-run. The best cheap mattresses are typically all-foam or innerspring, but this low-budget gem is a hybrid, made from springs layered with memory foam that's been infused with cooling gel. While the low price means the materials aren't as premium, cooling, or durable as the ones found in more expensive hybrid mattresses, the 10" Linenspa is worth buying if you need a new mattress on a tight budget.
Benefits: 30-day returns | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: The last time we saw a 20% discount on the 10" Linenspa Hybrid was at Amazon for the October's Prime Day sales. However, this reduced a queen-size to $199.99 (it's list price was $249.99 on the site). Linenspa rarely throw sales, so the current deal is worth taking advantage of while you can.
What is a hybrid mattress?
Traditionally, mattresses have been made up entirely of coils or springs (i.e. the classic innerspring mattresses). But memory foam has now become a staple material in the mattress industry thanks to its body-contouring cushioning. However, even the best memory foam mattresses can trap heat, not to mention lack support for those who need a firmer feel. On the other hand, innerspring beds are notoriously short-lived, only lasting around 5-7 years compared to a memory foam bed's lifespan of 10 years.
That's where a hybrid mattress comes in. Basically, a hybrid mattress combines the sturdy support and airflow-boosting properties of coils with the cushioning pressure relief of memory foam, for a good balance of comfort and support.
