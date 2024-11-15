I'm a mattress tester and this is the Black Friday deal I think side sleepers should shop

Side sleepers can save on quality sleep this Black Friday thanks to a new deal that will help you save $500 on all sizes of the AS3 Hybrid mattress at Amerisleep. It's one of our favorite mattresses for side sleepers and a queen AS3 Hybrid is just $1,449 (was $1,949) in the sale.

It's hugely important to consider your sleep position when choosing the best mattress for you, and if you're a side sleeper, that means finding a bed with pressure relief across the shoulders, hips, and knees. The Amerisleep AS3 delivers all that from a fiberglass-free, US-made mattress.

The Black Friday mattress deals are in full swing and we're excited to see Amerisleep join in the savings fun with a $500 discount. Here's why I recommend the Amerisleep AS3 mattress...

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,499

Now from: $999

Saving: $500 at Amerisleep Summary: Described as a "dream for side sleepers" in our Amerisleep AS3 mattress review, this is a hybrid mattress offers just the right amount of support when lying on your side: your spine is held at a neutral angle but the touch points can still sink into the cushioning. If you prefer more of a cozy hug from your bed, you can opt for an all-foam version of the AS3 (which is also slightly cheaper). We loved the hybrid AS3 for couples, praising the motion isolation and strong edge support — that means your partner can toss and turn without disturbing you, and both can stretch out across the mattress without losing support. One of the best mattresses for side sleepers, it does lack the firmness for stomach sleeping. Benefits: 100-night trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Amerisleep typically runs a $450 off mattress sale so Black Friday is a rare chance to increase your saving. With $500 off all sizes, a queen is now $1,449 (was $1,949) for the hybrid model, or $1,249 for a queen all-foam (was $1,749). In previous sales we've seen the discount stay at $450 but a free bedding bundle added, so if you're after the biggest saving possible, now is the time to shop.

