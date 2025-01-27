These Saatva mattresses make your bedroom feel like a 5-star hotel — and there's $400 off right now

Treat yourself to high-quality sleep this year with $400 off Saatva mattresses in the Saatva Presidents' Day sale. Luxury Saatva mattresses rival the 5-star comfort of hotel bedrooms, and the flagship Classic Mattress is the cheapest it's been all year with a queen just $1,699 ($2,099).

We've spent thousands of hours testing mattresses, but the Saatva Classic has claimed the top spot in our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers for the fifth year running — it's just that good. Prefer pressure relief and memory foam comfort? The Saatva Contour5 is now available from $1,499 in the Saatva deal.

The Presidents' Day mattress sales are just getting started, but we already know this Saatva deal will rank among our favorites. And while a Saatva bed can't deliver quite the same comfort as a night on a hotel mattress, the benefits are almost as pampering — a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,399 $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a 5-star mattress, a luxury innerspring hybrid with a high-quality finish that will fool you into thinking your bedroom has been transformed into an exotic resort hotel. With three feels and two heights to choose from, our Saatva Classic Mattress review team agreed this bed can suit any sleep style. The dense spring base provides exceptional spinal support, while the Euro pillow-top has a plush and inviting finish. The $400 off deal is the best Saatva mattress sale we see on the Classic, reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099) and you get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Saatva Contour5 Mattress: was from $1,899 $1,499 at Saatva

If your idea of luxury is being cradled by a cloud, then the Saatva Contour5 might be the best memory foam mattress for you. This all-foam bed uses dense memory foam to create immense pressure relief that oozes around the body without too much sink. In our Saatva Contour5 Mattress review we praised the temperature regulation as well — thick memory foam mattresses can sleep hot, but that wasn't a problem for the Contour5. With $400 off a queen size is $2,599 (was $2,999).