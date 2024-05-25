These deals are up to 50% off every month — here's why they're still the best to buy in Memorial Day sales

The Memorial Day sales are full of brand new mattress deals, but sometimes the best discounts are evergreen. Our favourite regular deal offers affordable luxury, where you can save up to $1,090 on the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress at DreamCloud Sleep and pick up a queen for $665.

Another standout evergreen sale is 35% off the affordable Bear Original. There's also 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress, the best mattress for hot sleepers on a budget. While the mattress sales thrown by DreamCloud, Bear Mattress, and Cocoon by Sealy are there all-year round, they're excellent value and up to 50% off.

These deals all come with generous extras including sleep trials, warranties, and free shipping. Plus, they're likely to be around long after the Memorial Day mattress sales end, so you don't have to worry about a better deal coming along in the near future.

1. DreamCloud Hybrid: from $839 $419 at DreamCloud

Ignore the Memorial Day banner, the current 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale has been around since last year. This deal puts a queen-size down to $665, which is outstanding value for one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market. It impressed us when conducting our DreamCloud mattress review, where we praised this hybrid bed for offering luxury on a budget. It also sleeps cool, and has a lot of generous extras including a year-long sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress: from $617 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

The website may say 'Ends Today', but this this 35% off Cocoon by Sealy sale never ends. However, if you pop in the code EXTRA25, you can save an extra $25 on your Cocoon Chill Mattress. While this deal has been around for over a year, it doesn't change the fact that this is the most affordable of the best cooling mattresses. In fact, our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review, was impressed by the fantastic price at $699 for a queen. Plus, you'll get free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 100-night trial.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?

Mattress sales happen all year round, with some brands saving their best discounts around the holidays and others throwing permanent sales. Right now, the Memorial Day sales are in full swing and some brands have dropped their prices further. However, other best times to buy a mattress are usually in November in the form of Black Friday mattress deals and Cyber Monday mattress deals, in February during the Presidents' Day mattress sales, and Labor Day mattress sales in September.