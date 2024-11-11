The Plank Firm Luxe mattress is American Chiropractic Association approved — and it’s 30% off in huge Veterans Day sale
Save up to $519 on this chiropractor-approved extra firm mattress by Brooklyn Bedding
Extra firm mattresses provide unparalleled lumbar support and lower back pain relief. One of the top-performing beds within this category is the Plank Firm Luxe. Right now, there's 30% off the Plank Firm Luxe in huge Veterans Day sale at Plank by Brooklyn Bedding. This discount brings the price of a queen Plank Firm Luxe down to $1,072.40 (was $1,532), with savings reaching up to $519. That's an excellent price on a quality mattress that comes with American Chiropractic Association approval.
Firm mattresses aren’t right for everyone, but back, stomach and those who weigh heavier than average will likely find that a firm mattress will offer the right level of support required. If you are shopping for a new firm mattress, our guide to the best mattresses of the year includes highly rated beds with customizable firmness options, including firm.
The Plank Firm Luxe’s unique flippable design means you can choose between a firm (8 out of 10 for firmness) or an extra firm (10 out of 10 for firmness). With early Black Friday mattress deals beginning to drop, we’re approaching an excellent time to invest in a new bed. Is the Plank Firm Luxe the right mattress for you? Let’s take a closer look.
Summary: Like the best firm mattresses, the Plank Firm Luxe provides a luxuriously hard sleep surface, specifically constructed for those who want or require one. Back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and those who weigh more than average will likely find that a firm mattress suits their sleep needs. As a top-performing hybrid mattress, the Plank Firm Luxe is crafted from a combination of coils and foam. It's 13.25” tall and boasts a total of eight layers, each designed to contribute to the overall support and comfort of the bed. There's 0.75” quilted top followed by high density support foam, individually encased ascension coils, a supreme response comfort foam for firm contouring and a quilted bottom. The mattress's unique flippable design means that while one side is firm (8 out of 10 for firmness), the other side is extra firm (10 out of 10 for firmness). Hot sleepers will also appreciate the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover, which is a common component of some of the best cooling mattresses. Even without the cooling upgrade, temperature regulation should be reliable, thanks to the inclusion of foams with open cell technology and a coil core, both of which promote airflow.
Benefits: 10 year warranty | 120 night trial period | Free shipping
Price history: Evergreen Brooklyn Bedding mattress deals range between 20% to 25%, with better discounts rolled out on major sale events, like the upcoming Black Friday sales. 30% off matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this mattress, and brings the price of a queen down to $1072.40 (was $1,572).
Looking for something softer? Try this deal instead...
Brooklyn Essential mattress: was from $532 $372.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
The Brooklyn Essential is both cheaper and softer than the Plank Firm Luxe, with an average rating of 6.5 out of 10 for firmness. If the Plank Firm is an ultra firm option, the Essential features a balanced medium feel suitable for most sleepers. Its hybrid design consists of 8-inch coils as well as high-density foam for maximum comfort and durability. A 30% off sale brings a queen down to just $652.40 (was $932) and comes with a 10 year warranty, 120 night sleep trial period and free shipping.
