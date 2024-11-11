The Plank Firm Luxe mattress is American Chiropractic Association approved — and it’s 30% off in huge Veterans Day sale

Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm Luxe

Was from: $924

Now from: $646.80

Saving: Up to $519.60 at Plank by Brooklyn Bedding

Summary: Like the best firm mattresses, the Plank Firm Luxe provides a luxuriously hard sleep surface, specifically constructed for those who want or require one. Back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and those who weigh more than average will likely find that a firm mattress suits their sleep needs. As a top-performing hybrid mattress, the Plank Firm Luxe is crafted from a combination of coils and foam. It's 13.25” tall and boasts a total of eight layers, each designed to contribute to the overall support and comfort of the bed. There's 0.75” quilted top followed by high density support foam, individually encased ascension coils, a supreme response comfort foam for firm contouring and a quilted bottom. The mattress's unique flippable design means that while one side is firm (8 out of 10 for firmness), the other side is extra firm (10 out of 10 for firmness). Hot sleepers will also appreciate the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover, which is a common component of some of the best cooling mattresses. Even without the cooling upgrade, temperature regulation should be reliable, thanks to the inclusion of foams with open cell technology and a coil core, both of which promote airflow.

Benefits: 10 year warranty | 120 night trial period | Free shipping

Price history: Evergreen Brooklyn Bedding mattress deals range between 20% to 25%, with better discounts rolled out on major sale events, like the upcoming Black Friday sales. 30% off matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this mattress, and brings the price of a queen down to $1072.40 (was $1,572).