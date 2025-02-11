The Helix Midnight Elite Mattress for side sleepers is up to $1,214 off in epic Presidents' Day deal
Get the Helix Midnight Elite Mattress with a free bedding bundle for 27% off in the Presidents' Day sales
The Helix Presidents' Day sale cuts 25% off but for an even bigger saving, use our exclusive code TOMS27 for 27% off sitewide. This includes the opulent Helix Midnight Elite Mattress from $1,824.03 at Helix Sleep after the coupon (was $2,498.66). You'll also get a free set of sheets and pillows with purchase, a value of over $330.
The Helix Midnight Elite is the brand's highest-tier mattress and the upgraded version of the Helix Midnight Luxe, which we consider one of the best mattresses overall for its comfort, support, and cooling. The Midnight Elite is a whopping 16" tall and boasts five high-density foam layers on top of two microcoil layers with a 2" pillow-top wrapped in GlacioTex cooling fabric.
If you have the cash to splash on Helix's most opulent mattress, this Presidents' Day mattress sale is a fantastic way to save. It matches Helix's Black Friday 2024 sale as one of the strongest offers we've seen from the brand so take advantage of this discount before it's over.
Helix Midnight Elite Mattress
Was from: $2,498.66
Now from: $1,824.03
Saving: up to $1,214 + free bedding and pillows at Helix Sleep
Summary: The Helix Elite Collection is the pinnacle of the Helix series, and this luxurious 9-layer hybrid is its flagship model. The Midnight Elite scores top marks for comfort, support, and cooling, offering a truly premium sleep experience. In our Helix Midnight Elite hands-on review, we recommend it for side sleepers who want an indulgent sleep experience night after night — it wouldn't look out of place at a 5-star hotel. Notably, Helix now offers a lifetime warranty instead of a 15-year coverage period. It also comes with a 100-night trial, with the option to upgrade to White Glove Delivery in participating areas.
Price history: The Helix Midnight Elite is now 27% off with code TOMS27. This matches the amazing savings we saw during Black Friday last year. While we have seen a slightly bigger saving — 30% off during Memorial Day 2024 — this is still an incredible bargain and well worth snagging if you're in the market for a luxury mattress. After savings, a queen Midnight Elite is $2,376.04 (was $3,648).
Benefits: 100-night trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping | free bedding and pillows
Smaller budget? Look at this...
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was from $1,373.33 now from $1,002.54 after code TOMS27 + freebies at Helix Sleep
The Midnight Luxe tops our list of the best mattresses for side sleepers for its keen balance of comfort and support. (It's even cozy for most back sleepers to rest on, as we discovered in our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review.) It's not as tall (or expensive) as the Elite, but the Luxe is a premium mattress that performs well on all fronts. After the coupon, a queen Midnight Luxe goes for $1,732 (reg. $2,373.33). Add a GlacioTex cover and an ErgoAlign foam layer for extra relief from night sweats and back pain.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
