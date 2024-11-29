The comfiest mattress I've ever slept on is at its lowest price in today's Black Friday sale

As a sleep editor, I have tried some of the most popular around. And the comfiest I’ve ever slept on, the Nectar Luxe memory foam mattress, is discounted in today’s Black Friday sales. Right now, the Nectar Luxe is up to 50% off at Nectar , plus an extra $100 off when you spend $1,000 at Nectar, bringing a queen down to $1,149 from an MSRP of $3,424. That’s a great price for such a luxury bed.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering everything from support, comfort and pressure relief, to motion isolation, edge support and temperature regulation. For me, the Nectar Luxe struck the perfect balance of lumbar support and pressure relief, thanks to its 14” tall design comprised of high-quality memory foam layers. On top of this, it worked wonders when sharing a bed with my partner – thanks to the superb motion isolation and edge support.

It can be tricky wading through the Black Friday mattress deals , unsure what will suit your sleep style without being able to try it. So, I’m sharing my experience with the Nectar Luxe and the Nectar mattress sale , to help you find out if it’s the right choice.

Nectar Luxe mattress

Was from: $1,696

Now from: $999

Saving: up to $3,750 at Nectar Summary: Like the best memory foam mattresses , the Nectar Luxe is a premium mattress with three layers of high-density memory foam. These layers consist of 3” of pressure-relieving memory foam, 3” of responsive support foam, and 8” of foundational foam for stability. It’s one of the most luxury mattresses Nectar makes, sitting above the Classic and Premier models but just below the Ultra. I found this amount of pressure relief made the bed perfect for side sleeping. My hips, shoulders, and knees sink just the right amount into the mattress to feel comfortable while also keeping my spine aligned. Thanks to the substantial foundational foam layer, motion isolation was incredibly impressive. In fact, I awarded it 5/5 in the Nectar Luxe mattress review , and I have enjoyed undisturbed sleep despite my partner having a different schedule to me. The medium-firm feel of this mattress makes it suitable for most sleepers, and you’ll feel support no matter if you’re a back sleeper or side sleeper. However, stomach sleepers will want a firmer option. Price history: The Nectar Black Friday sale takes an extra $100 off when you spend $1,000, on top of its evergreen 50% off deal. So, while a queen size is usually sold at $1,249 (MSRP $3,424), right now it’s $1,149. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen it and we don’t know how much longer this deal will last, so it’s well worth taking advantage of. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping and returns

