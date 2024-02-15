The 3 best king size mattresses under $1,000 in Presidents' Day sales

If you’re looking for a new king size mattress, then now is one of the best times you'll ever buy one All the best mattresses can be bought in king size, and right now you can buy the DreamCloud Hybrid, Nectar memory foam, and Cocoon Chill by Sealy mattress, all for under $1,000 in three new massive Presidents’ Day mattress sales.

The DreamCloud hybrid and Nectar memory foam mattresses both rank highly in our best king size mattress buying guide, and both are heavily discounted in a new Presidents’ Day mattress sale . DreamCloud is offering 50% off all their mattresses, while Nectar has slashed prices by 40%. But arguably the best king size mattress deal is the Cocoon Chill by Sealy, which you can buy in a king size for just $899 at Cocoon by Sealy , plus you get a free Sealy bed bundle worth $199 thrown in.

All three mattress deals are excellent options for those looking to upgrade their sleep space without breaking the bank.Let’s take a closer look at each deal so you can buy the best mattress for you.

The Dreamcloud Hybrid Mattress by DreamCloud

Was: $1,699 for a king

Now: $835 for a at DreamCloud

Saving: $864 (king saving) Summary: The DreamCloud hybrid ranks highly in our best king size mattress buying guide, thanks to its luxe levels of comfort at an incredibly competetive price. It's a 14" seven-layer mattress that consists of individually wrapped innersprings and multiple types of foam. This mattress has a medium-firm feel, which makes it perfect for back and stomach sleepers. During our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review, our tester found this mattress to be excellent for couples thanks to its ability to effectively isolate motion. This mattress also does a great job at keeping hot sleepers cool thanks to the inclusion of a gel-infused comfort layer to help disperse body heat. This mattress also benefits from a 365-night trial period, forever warranty and free shipping and returns. Pricing history: We're used to seeing a 40% off evergreen sale from DreamCloud, so their current 50% off sale is one you won't want to miss. This brings the price of a king size DreamCloud Hybrid down to just $835 from $1699. This 50% off flash sale is one of the lowest prices we've tracked so far this year with DreamCloud, but you'll have to be quick - prices won't stay this low for long. Benefits: 365 night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

Nectar memory foam mattress by Nectar

Was: $1399 for a king

Now: $849 at Nectar

Saving: $550 (king saving) Summary: The Nectar memory foam ranks highly in our best memory foam mattress and for good reason. This best selling mattress is perfect for side sleepers who will love the soft, comforting, 'sink in' feeling. During our Nectar memory foam review, our tester found it offered excellent support and pressure point relief for an amazing nights sleep. It also has adequate motion isolation so ideal for couples where one partner moves around a lot. Nectar mattresses have a generous 365-night trial, forever warranty, and free shipping. Pricing history: We're used to seeing 40% off sales from Nectar, but that doesn't make them any less impressive. This sale brings the price of a king size nectar memory foam mattress down to just $849, making that an impressive $550 saving off the original price of $1399. Nectar mattress sales happen throughout the year with regular savings of around 40-50% off. But this is the best sale we've seen so far this year so if you're after a good quality all-foam, this could be the best one to go for. Benefits: 365 night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping