Most mattresses only have space for one of two people but the oversized Alaskan king mattress fits four adults with room to spare. I tried one alongside four sleep experts plus a bulldog with the zoomies.

Who needs all that space? Alaskan king mattresses are primarily designed for families with pets and the 81 square foot surface area can accommodate toddlers, teens and even a husky (or two.)

But to enjoy the Alaskan king you first need to find a mattress that suits both your sleep needs and your size preferences. That might be trickier than it sounds. I test mattresses for a living and I've only once seen an Alaskan king in person — none of our favorite mattresses are available in this specialist size.

In this guide we're exploring the ins and outs of Alaskan king mattresses, including who this large bed suits and what to consider before buying one.

What is an Alaskan king mattress?

An Alaskan king mattress measures 108" x 108"

It's best for families with children and pets

We recommend a minimum room size of 15' x 15'

An Alaskan king mattress is the biggest king mattress size and one of the largest bed sizes available. The Alaskan king can comfortably accommodate four adults (or two parents and kids) with space at the foot of the bed for pets.

Taking its name from the largest US state, the Alaskan king has a surface area of 81 square feet and unlike most standard bed sizes, it's shaped like a square.

But while the extra inches are excellent if you want a bed for you, your partner, your kids and any furry friends, the extensive size comes with its downsides. Primarily, it's hard to fit an Alaskan king mattress into a normal sized bedroom.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oversized mattress size comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 King California king Wyoming king Alaskan king Family bed Width 76" 72" 84" 108" 120" Length 80" 84" 84" 108" 80" Occupancy 2 adults 2 adults 2 adults + 1 child 4 adults 4 adults + 1 child Room size (minimum) 12' x 12' 12' x 12' 14' x 14' 15' x 15' 17' x 12' Best for Couples Tall couples Small families Families, people with pets, tall people Families, people with pets

King vs Alaskan king mattress

King mattresses measure 72" by 76"

A king mattress is the largest standard mattress size with ample room for two and space if your kids like to join you on occasion.

But there's a significant size leap between the king and Alaskan king: while a king measures 76" wide, an Alaskan king is 108" — that's a whopping 32" difference.

(Image credit: Future)

Similarly, while a king is 80" long, an Alaskan king ups it to 108". That provides a lot of room at the foot of the bed (for pets, as well as very tall sleepers.)

These extra inches ensure you can fit four people in an Alaskan king, compared to two in a king.

California king vs Alaskan king mattress

California king mattresses measure 76" by 80"

Both taking their names from large US states, the California king (or Cal king) has been created for taller couples.

It's thinner than a king (72" compared to 76) but longer, measuring 84" to make room for those over six foot (a king is only 80" long.)

However, both these dimensions are dwarfed by the 108" by 108" Alaskan king, which can hold both very tall sleepers and still have space for a pet at the foot of the bed.

Considerations when buying an Alaskan King mattress

Size isn't everything when choosing a mattress, so keep these factors in mind before you buy an Alaskan king bed...

1. Occupancy

There's space to fit four standard pillows at the head of an Alaskan king bed, which translates to an occupancy of four adults.

But families will find that occupancy comes with a fair amount of wriggle room (quite literally.) Families should be able to fit three, four or even more children in bed with the parents, although some pillow sharing is required.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's not factoring in furry friends. Measuring 108" long, even the tallest families will find there's space at the foot of an Alaskan king mattress. Meaning, your Alaskan malamute can, fittingly, curl up on the bed it shares a name with.

2. Availability

My experience on an Alaskan king mattress (Image credit: Future) I was able to try out the Nolah Luxe Alaskan King mattress with the help of several willing testers, including a bulldog. The appeal is undeniable, especially for those who like to stretch out and I love the idea of family movie night in the ultimate comfort. But in reality, I think even big families would leave most of the bed unoccupied... and just the thought of folding an Alaskan king fitted sheet makes my biceps ache.

Alaskan king is considered a non-standard size mattress, which means it isn't widely manufactured.

This results in limited options. There are many factors to consider when choosing a mattress but if you have your heart set on an Alaskan king, you might find size takes precedence.

The best king mattresses aren't as expansive as Alaskan kings, but as a standard bed size they encompass a larger range of feels and designs to suit all sleep preferences.

Bed sharers seeking an Alaskan king to get distance from their partner's sleeping habits might want to consider a split king mattress instead. These lack the surface area of an Alaskan king but the dual-surface design means you won't be bothered when your partner moves around.

3. Room space

We've focused primarily on what you can fit on to an Alaskan king but it's essential to consider what you can fit an Alaskan king in to.

A large bedroom is essential for an Alaskan king bed, to avoid overcrowding the space. We recommend a minimum room size of 15 feet by 15 feet, to ensure there's space for the bed, your furniture and any walkways.

(Image credit: Future)

If you have a large home or an open plan bedroom design, however, an Alaskan King mattress might be the most fitting bed for the space.

4. Budget

Larger mattress sizes are always pricier than their smaller equivalents — add on the specialist nature of the Alaskan king bed and you can expect to pay a premium price.

An Alaskan king mattress is likely to cost upwards of $3,000, with some luxury designs priced over $10,000.

In addition, you'll have to pay extra for Alaskan king sized bed frames and bedding, pushing the price up further.

Finally, don't forget to factor delivery costs into your purchase. Due to the difficulty of transporting oversized mattresses, you might need to pay extra to accommodate larger delivery teams.

Alaskan king mattress pros and cons

Benefits of an Alaskan King mattress

✅ You won't be disturbed by your partner's sleep habits: With several feet between you on an Alaskan king, your partner's fidgeting shouldn't disrupt your sleep. During our tests, I could hardly feel a bulldog jumping off the other end of the mattress.

✅ You can snuggle up with the family: Parents, kids and pets can all find space on an Alaskan king bed and you won't have to worry about elbows and knees getting in everyone's way.

✅ Your feet won't hang off the end: The Alaskan king mattress measures 9 foot long, which means even the tallest of sleepers can fit their feet on the bed.

Downsides of an Alaskan king mattress

❌ You need a huge bedroom: We recommend a minimum room size of at least 15' by 15' to accommodate an Alaskan king bed, your furniture and your walkways. And even this might be a tight squeeze.

❌ Getting out of bed can be a hassle: There's several feet of mattress between the center of the Alaskan king and the edge. I'm 5'3" and found clambering on and off the test bed more of a task than it needed to be.

Where to buy an Alaskan King mattress

Alaskan king mattresses are specialist bed sizes so you're not going to find them at your standard mattress store. Most Alaskan king mattresses are sold online from specialist bed makers.

As this is an unusual mattress size, expect longer delivery times (and possibly an extra charge for shipping.) If set-up isn't included in your purchase we recommend asking for several helping hands to get your mattress installed — an Alaskan king mattress is going to be heavy.

Sleep accessories such as the bed frame and bedding are also specialist buys when you require them in an Alaskan king size, so you may have to custom order these essentials.

But luckily you can use any pillow on an Alaskan king mattress — check out our best pillow guide for some of our favorite options.