Tempur-Pedic's softest Cloud mattress topper is still 40% off today – why I'd choose it for side sleepers with hip pain

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress topper is a layer of thick, plush cushioning, perfect for easing the aches and pains that can plague side sleepers. In the Tempur-Pedic sale there's 40% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress topper, offering an opportunity to enjoy premium Tempur comfort at a lower price.

The Tempur-Cloud topper can transform an uncomfortable bed into the best mattress for you. Adding a touch of softness, the Cloud topper cradles the pressure points to provide relief from hip pain while supporting side sleepers.

There's 40% off all sizes of the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress topper and it comes with a 10-year warranty (but no mattress trial). With the Memorial Day mattress sales ending soon, this deal could be one of your last chances to save big – although I'll keep on tracking the best mattress sales for you. Read on to learn more...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress Topper

Was: from $229

Now: from $137.40

Saving: up to $123.60 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: Made from two inches of soft, cushioning Tempur-Material, the Tempur-Cloud topper adds a sumptuous touch to your bed. If your current mattress feels too firm, the thick comfort layer of the Tempur-Cloud will increase the pressure relief without compromising support, for a balanced feel that's great for sleepers with hip pain. It isn't the tallest topper, but it should still bring some plush comfort to a hard mattress. As a memory foam mattress topper with a deep sink-in feel, the Tempur-Cloud can sleep a little hot. It's also not ideal if you're hoping to improve the supportive feel of your bed – the Cloud is all about squishy cushioning. But if you're a side sleeper starting to feel pressure build-up in the hips or shoulders, the Tempur-Cloud can offer some much needed relief. Price history: Tempur-Pedic is a premium brand, and while a topper is a more affordable way to try the popular Tempur-Material, it's still an expensive buy. 40% off is one of the best Tempur-Pedic mattress deals we see and a chance to save big on Tempur's comfortable pressure relief. A queen is now $155.40 (was $259) and compared to the MSRP of the Tempur-Cloud mattress, this is a steal. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Are mattress toppers worth the money?

Mattress toppers are an affordable way to change the feel of your bed. They're particularly good at adding a touch of softness to a too firm bed, or increasing the motion isolation of a bouncy bed. The Tempur-Cloud excels in both these areas.

What mattress toppers can't do is fix a broken bed. If the supportive core of your mattress is sinking, the whole bed needs to be replaced – a topper won't be enough.

But if your mattress is new or in good condition, it just doesn't feel quite right, a mattress topper can be the perfect solution. if the Tempur-Cloud isn't right for you, we have plenty of other options in our guide to the best mattress toppers.