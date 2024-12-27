Save up to $1,176 on the Bear Elite Hybrid cooling mattress in after Christmas sales

If you're shopping the after Christmas sales for a luxury cooling mattress you're in luck as you can now save 30% on the Bear Elite Hybrid at Bear Mattress and get two free pillows. This reduces the price of a queen to $1,614 (was $2,305), saving you $691. The maximum saving of $1,176 is on the split king.

The Bear Elite Hybrid ranks highly in our best mattress of the year guide and gained a nearly perfect score from our testers for its cooling performance and deep pressure relief. The mattress comes in three firmness options so there's a feel to suit all sleepers too (learn more in our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review).

You can save 30% on the Bear Elite Hybrid in this month's mattress sales which isn't the biggest saving we've seen on this bed – it was 40% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday with our exclusive Bear mattress deal. However we don't expect to see that large a saving again until perhaps Presidents' Day, so if you need to buy a new mattress urgently and want the Bear Elite Hybrid, this is the largest saving we expect to see on it for a while.

The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: from $1,893 $1,326 at Bear Mattress summary: We put the Bear Elite Hybrid's cooling properties to the test for over three weeks during a heatwave. This 14" five-layer hybrid mattress kept our tester comfortable throughout the night. With the option of three firmness levels (we tested the medium), you can also customize the Bear Elite Hybrid to your body weight and sleeping position. We scored it highly for pressure relief too, noting it provided good relief from aches and pains and is a particularly comfy for stomach and back sleepers. Side sleepers might want to consider the softest version to ensure they get the conturing they need. For us the Bear Elite Hybrid's edge support, is lacking but that's a minor niggle really. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: While the current 30% off discount isn't as good as the 40% off we saw for Black Friday plus two free pillows, it is typical of most monthly Bear mattress sales outside of a major holiday.

Looking for a cheaper cooling mattress? Try this...