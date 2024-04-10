Saatva vs Cloverlane: Which is the best luxury hotel mattress for you?

When it comes to recreating the unrivaled sleep experience of an opulent holiday, it all hinges on having the best luxury hotel mattress. Both the Saatva Classic and the Cloverlane Hybrid mattress fit this brief, thanks to their customizable firmness options, outstanding support and high-end craftsmanship.

If your quest for a new luxury hotel mattress has led you to these two beds, we will help you choose between them in this Saatva Classic vs Cloverlane Hybrid mattress comparison piece. Ultimately, the best mattress for you will be one that meets your specific sleep needs. The Cloverlane Hybrid is a new offering by Resident, the parent company behind mattress brands Nectar and DreamCloud. So how does it stack up against the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best mattress for most people?

Both the Saatva and the Cloverlane are crafted from a combination of foams and coils, while the latter also boast a latex layer. There’s little between them in terms of price, too. A queen size Cloverlane costs $2,199 at MSRP, while a Saatva Classic is $2,095. However, regular mattress sales means you’ll often get a decent discount, while timing your purchase to coincide with major public holidays, like the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales , will mean getting the best price possible.

Saatva Classic: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1100l8udd/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> from $1,395 $1,186 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress, with customizable firmness and height options to suit all sleeping styles. It’s never sold at full MSRP, and you’ll usually find between 12-15% off on all sizes (although the Twin is occasionally excluded). Right now, there are tiered discounts depending on size, meaning you can pick up a queen for $1,781, saving $314. There’s also a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

Cloverlane Hybrid: <a href="https://cloverlane.sjv.io/c/221109/1190908/14940?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloverlane.com%2Fmattress%2Fhybrid%2Fluxury-firm" data-link-merchant="cloverlane.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> from $1, 199 $599 at Cloverlane

Like the Saatva, the Cloverlane Hybrid has customizable firmness options and is available as either a hybrid or memory foam mattress (we’re concentrating on the hybrid here). It’s also never sold at full MSRP and, from its launch, has had generous discounts available. A queen is currently $1,399 saving a huge $800 and you can pick up a reduce price bedding bundle as well when you purchase the mattress. There’s also a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

Saatva Classix vs Cloverlane Hybrid mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Cloverlane Hybrid Type: Innerspring hybrid Hybrid Inernal layers: 5 6 Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, 8 4, 5-7, 8 Height: 11.5" - 14.5" 15" Trial: 365 nights 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Lifetime Price (MSRP): From $1,395 From $1,199

Saatva Classic vs Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Price, trials & warranties

The Saatva Classic is usually discounted by 12-15% off MSRP

There's usually between $700-$800 off the Cloverlane mattress

Both boast a one-year trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery

Both the Saatva Classic and Cloverlane are premium mattresses, and have a premium price tag to match. However, you can expect a discount of around 12-15% off the Saatva, or a tiered money-off deal where the discounts increase with the size of the bed. Even with these discounts, the Saatva is still in the premium price bracket, but you can track discounts at our Saatva mattress sales page.

It’s worth noting that the twin size of the mattress isn’t always included in sales. During sales, a queen size Saatva coimes down to around $1,696 (which is cheaper than the current offer), so it could be worth waiting for the Memorial Day sales next month for a larger discount. But with another bump in MSRP for the Saatva, prices may continue to rise slightly.

The Cloverlane Hybrid has been on offer since its launch, with $700 off all sizes. However, it’s currently even more of a bargain with $800 off, meaning you can pick up a queen for $1,399. This brings it down into upper mid-range price territory and it’s certainly considerably cheaper than the Saatva. You can also add a specialty cooling cover with extra heat-wicking fibers for $199, or a bedding bundle of pillow, sheets, and mattress pad for $299 (MSRP $536).

Both mattresses offer a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery with optional mattress removal. But Saatva will charge you $99 to return a mattress, whereas this is free with the Cloverlane. Overall, the Cloverlane is hard to beat here with much larger discounts across all sizes.

Saatva Classic vs Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Materials & design

Both mattresses are hybrids

The Saatva Classic has three firmness options and two heights

The Cloverlane has three firmness options, but only one height choice

You’ll notice some design similarities between the two mattresses. Both have a Euro-top with specialized lumbar zone quilting and the exteriors are off-white with gold accents. The Saatva Classic is an innerspring hybrid using minimal foam and we rate it as the best hybrid mattress currently on the market. It comes in two different heights (11.5” and 14.5”) and three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm). Underneath the 3” thick Euro pillow top (made with organic cotton and with zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support), you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress. The cover has also been treated with a specialized botanical antimicrobial treatment that helps to prevent mold and mildew.

The Cloverland Hybrid, on the other hand, uses more foam. Like the Saatva it comes in three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), but only one height choice (15”). The cover is made from polyester, cotton and polyethylene and designed to be breathable and cooling. It’s not removable though, so make sure you invest in a decent mattress protector to keep it clean.

(Image credit: Cloverlane)

Inside this is the 1.75” plush foam Euro top with zoned quilting, followed by a layer of gel-infused memory foam for adaptive support. Underneath this is a layer of latex for spinal alignment, followed by a layer of transition foam that sits on top of the individually wrapped coil support system. These are surrounded by a dense wall of foam for edge support. And, at the bottom of the mattress, you’ll find a shift resistant bottom cover with eight handles for easy moving and 16 brass air vents for more airflow.

Saatva Classic vs Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Comfort & Support

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options

The Cloverlane Hybrid is also available in three firmness options

Both mattresses have added lumbar support

Both the Saatva Classic and Cloverlane Hybrid allow sleepers to choose between three different firmness levels, allowing you to choose a mattress that best suits your sleeping style. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we tested the Luxury Firm option, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. Our testers certainly agreed that it was a comfortable choice for most sleepers, although lightweight side sleepers are likely to find it too firm.

(Image credit: Saatva)

In our review we found that the Luxury Firm offered great pressure relief, along with a fairly traditional innerspring feel. This is a mattress that you sleep on top of, rather than sinking into. There’s good bounce from the coil system and the pillow top provides plenty of cushioning comfort.

We rate the way the Saatva Classic mattress keeps the spine aligned and you’ll also feel that your pressure points are kept cushioned. As far as the other options go, the Plush Soft is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who will feel cushioned at their pressure points of hips and shoulders. At the other end of the scale the Firm mattress is one of top picks in our best firm mattresses round-up, and is ideally suited to those who enjoy a firm mattress, are of a heavier build or sleep on their fronts.

During our Cloverlane Hybrid mattress review, our main tester slept on a Plush Soft Cloverlane Hybrid for four weeks and was surprised by how firm it was. The brand rate the Plush Soft at a 4/10, but our testers felt it was nearer a 7/10, at least for the first few weeks. After that, it did start to soften a little, but this is still a firmer option that the Saatva equivalent.

(Image credit: Cloverlane)

That said, the Cloverlane appealed to a wide range of sleepers, with side sleepers in particular, who felt their pressure points were supported and cushioned. Our lead tester also particularly rated the latex lumbar strip for relieving their back pain, feeling it relieved pressure extremely successfully. This is a good mattress for back pain, and is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (the Saatva is endorsed by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, so also an excellent choice for back pain).

Saatva Classic vs Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Temperature regulation

Both mattresses offer good temperature regulation

Saatva’s double layer of coils provides lots of space for air to circulate

Cloverlane offer an upgraded cooling cover at $199 for extra hot sleepers

When we tested the Saatva Classic all our testers stayed cool and comfortable throughout the night. The Saatva has very little foam along with a double layer of coils creating plenty of space for airflow. There’s also a cotton cover that’s naturally breathable.

The Cloverlane Hybrid is designed for cooler sleep with individually wrapped springs to encourage airflow and 16 hand-installed brass vents at the base for heat to escape. The latex layer is also perforated to encourage even more airflow. You can also choose to upgrade to a cooling cover that promises to keep even hot sleepers comfortable. We tested the standard cover and found that it also did a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night. Of course, neither mattress is a specialist cooling mattress so, if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, consider one of our best cooling mattresses to keep you comfy at night.

Saatva Classic vs Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Classic if...

✅ You want a mattress that lasts: The high-quality materials in the Saatva feel like sleeping on a luxury hotel mattress and, despite being in the premium price bracket price wise, we think it’s actually very reasonably priced for the luxurious feel it gives.

✅ You want a luxurious finish: The Saatva is handcrafted, and it shows in the finish and feel of the mattress, which is a step above the Cloverlane.

✅ You prefer to lie ‘on top’ of the mattress: The Saatva offers a springier surface, which you won’t sink into. Instead, you’ll lie on top of the mattress with some gentle contouring where it’s needed around pressure points.

Buy the Cloverlane Hybrid if...

✅ You want to spend less: We’re not suggesting that the Cloverlane is a cheap mattress (it’s not), but with the generous discounts available you will pay a decent amount less than you would for the Saatva.

✅ You want more of a ‘sink in’ feeling: The Cloverlane has more sinkage than the Saatva and there’s also the option to go for the all-foam version if you want the deep pressure relief and excellent motion isolation that foam provides.

✅ You don’t want to pay for returns: Unlike Saatva, who charge $99 for returns, you can send your Cloverlane mattress back for free if you decide it isn’t suitable during the yearlong trial period.