Original Casper Mattress drops to just $760 in huge Presidents' Day sale

If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress then now is the time to grab a bargain, as Casper has launched one of the standout Presidents' Day mattress sale events. This includes the best-selling Casper Original mattress, which has been discounted by a massive 15%.

The Casper Original is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers or couples who need exceptional motion isolation. And right now, you can buy a queen-size Casper Original mattress for just $1,100 at Casper (was $1,295). This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this top-ranking mattress in a box, but upgrading your purchase to include a heavily discounted bedding bundle that includes a waterproof mattress protector and foundation base for $206 (from $448) will stretch your savings even further.

Casper is the latest brand to offer discounts across their mattresses in the run up to the Presidents' Day mattress sales , making now an excellent time to buy. Purchase includes a 100-night free trial, 10 year warranty, and free shipping as standard. Let’s take a closer look at what you get for your money.

Casper Original Mattress

Was: From $895

Now: From $760 at Casper

Saving: Up to $285 Summary: The Casper Original is one of Casper’s best-selling mattresses that offers a medium firmness rating to help side sleepers get the best night’s sleep. This mattress has incredible motion isolation, making it a must-buy for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by restless partners. It is 11" thick and has three layers that provide a soft sleep surface whilst still providing adequate support and proper spinal alignment. During testing for our Casper Original mattress review, our tester found that it’s probably a little too soft for heavier sleepers, but there is a hybrid version of this mattress that would be a perfect fit. We also found that it retained a little bit of heat, so possibly not the best bed for you if you're prone to oversleeping. But the bottom line is that the Casper Original is an excellent all foam mattress at a mid-range price. Price History: Although Casper regularly has sales throughout the year on all their mattresses, we think that the 15% offer is a pretty good deal as prices tend to hover around the 10% off mark. A twin-size Casper Original mattress usually retails for $895, but this early Presidents’ Day sale has seen the price reduced to a cool $760, which equates a saving of $135. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

Casper Original vs Casper Wave Hybrid Snow — which bed in a box is best?

15% off the best-selling Casper Original mattress is excellent value on a top-rated bed-in-a-box that offers outstanding support for side sleepers and excellent motion isolation. However, during testing, we found that the Casper Original trapped quite a bit of heat, so we wouldn't recommend this mattress for those prone to overheating.

For particularly hot sleepers, we would instead recommend the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow, which tops our best cooling mattress guide. This is a premium product (it sits at the top of Casper's impressive sleep suite), but offers outstanding temperature regulation, thanks to a cool-to-the-touch QuickCool cover and three additional layers of cooling foams that combines temperature regulation with outstanding pressure relief. For a closer look at our test data, check out our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review.