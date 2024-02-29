Leesa introduces a new luxury mattress — and it's already 25% off in extended sale

Leesa has launched a new luxury mattress in the shape of the Leesa Reserve. Made from GREENGUARD Gold certified materials, this mattress has been designed to compete with the best mattresses on the market.

The Leesa Reserve is customizable and available in three firmness ratings, making it easy to find a mattress to fit your sleeping style. Like the best hybrid mattresses , it’s made from a combination of foams and coils, but the focus here is on luxury with ultra-premium high-density memory foams combined with individually wrapped coils.

The mattress is shipped in two boxes – one for the encased support base and another for the comfort insert. There is also the option to arrange for the mattress to be delivered via a white glove service and installed in a room of your choosing (you can also have your old mattress removed). However, this comes at an additional

This is Leesa’s most expensive mattress so, if you think it might be the one for you, we’d recommend snapping it up now while it’s on offer. Not only can you save up to $1,100 on the Leesa Reserve , but you’ll also get two free pillows worth $180. Let’s take a closer look.

Leesa Reserve Mattress: Prices

With a starting MSRP of $2,399, the Leesa Reserve is placed firmly in the premium price category, which is where you'll find some of the best luxury mattresses . Leesa say that the mattress is a cheaper rival to the TEMPUR LuxeAdapt and, while that may true, this is still a luxury mattress with an incredibly high price tag - even taking into account the current 25% off sale. Let’s look at the MSRP for each size:

Twin: $2,399

Twin XL: $2,649

Full: $3,249

Queen: $3,699

King: $4,399

Cal King: $4,399

This is a premium mattress, with top of the line materials to match. Even its next most expensive mattress, the Leesa Legend Hybrid, is a lot cheaper at full MSRP (a queen size Leesa Legend is $2,599).

Like most mattress brands, Leesa almost always has a mattress sale on, so you won’t need to pay the full MSRP. The current discount is 25%, but we have seen it go as low as 30% off around major sales events.

Leesa Reserve Mattress: from $2,399 $1,799 at Leesa

Leesa’s evergreen mattress sale means you won’t ever pay MSRP for the mattress, but it’s worth looking out for larger discounts around major sales events. Currently there’s 25% off plus two free pillows, but we have seen this go as high as 30%. There’s also a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping to your door.

Leesa Reserve Mattress: Features and design

The Leesa Reserve mattress is GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it’s free of toxic materials and is aimed squarely at the luxury market, with plenty of luxurious materials. Here are the Key Specs:

Release date: February 28th, 2024

Sizes: 6 (twin through to cal king)

Height: 14”

Warranty: 10 years

Materials: High-density memory foam, steel coils, polyester, polyethylene, and lycra cover

Certifications: GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified

The mattress starts with a cover infused with cooling fibers to help regulate temperature, followed by a layer of ultra high-density memory foam to provide pressure relief and adapt to the body. Underneath this is another high-density memory foam layer for contouring and support.

Up next is another high-density foam layer for motion isolation. A transitional layer of premium foam sits on top of up to 1,032 individually wrapped springs. These are reinforced under the hips to provide lumbar and edge support. Finally, the mattress is finished off with a high-density foam base. Like some of the best mattresses, support is customisable, which means you can choose from three firmness options – soft, medium, and firm – to best suit your sleeping style.