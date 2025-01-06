Last chance! Save 30% on Tempur-Pedic's cheapest mattress in New Year sale
The Tempur-Cloud is Tempur-Pedic's cheapest mattress, and it's up to $719 off in time-limited deal
Tempur-Pedic has a well-earned reputation for producing pressure-relieving mattresses, but are less renowned for their sales — which is why we're excited to see that their New Year deal on their cheapest bed is still live. For today only, you can save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud Mattress at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen down from $1,999 to $1,399.30.
Tempur-Pedic is known for their proprietary comfort foam to offer the world-class pressure relief found in the beds featured in this year's best mattress guide. This trademark comfort is found in the Tempur-Cloud mattress which is designed to offer sink-in softness for a cloud-like feel.
Unlike a lot of top-selling mattresses, the Tempur-Cloud is not permanently on sale, so this one of this month's mattress sales that you don't want to miss. Extras include a 90-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress
Was: from $1,699
Now: from $1,189.30
Saving: up to $719.30 at Tempur-Pedic
Quick summary: In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, testers were impressed with the abundant pressure relief the Tempur-Cloud provides, making the all-foam 10" bed for those who love an ultra-comfy bed. The foam build also means it's great at providing motion isolation, something to consider if you share a bed with a restless partner or vice versa. The sink-in softness and body-contouring feel means side sleepers will appreciate how the bed soothes their shoulders and hips, but some sleepers may find it a little difficult to move on (some testers likened it to quicksand). Hot sleepers may also find that the bed sleeps a little too warm. However, if you love that body-hugging feel and like a hotel-plush bed, the Tempur-Cloud should be worth the premium cost. But if you're predominantly a back sleeper looking for a top-rated memory foam mattress, you might be better off with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress instead.
Benefits: 90-night sleep trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty
Price history: We've never seen this mattress on sale for anything higher than 30% off. These Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are sporadic, popping up unpredictably, so you'll either get this mattress for 30% off or at full retail price. For example, in September, it was sold at full MSRP, while it was reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Want a cheaper memory foam bed? Try this...
10" Dreamfoam Essential: was from $449 $336.75 at Brooklyn Bedding
The Tempur-Cloud out of your budget? Try this other 10" all-foam bed instead. The Dreamfoam Essential is one of the best cheap mattresses on the market thanks to its low cost and impresses our sleep team with its good comfort and support when we tested the bed for our DreamFoam Essential mattress review. It's available in five different height options, but we reccomend choosing the 10", 12" or 14" version if you plan on sleeping on it every night. (the 6" and 8" models are more for guest rooms and kid beds.) Now 25% off, the 10" queen is $524.25 (was $699) and comes with a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty. Want it even cheaper? Keep a look out for Brooklyn Bedding's sporadic 30% off sales.
