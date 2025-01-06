Last chance! Save 30% on Tempur-Pedic's cheapest mattress in New Year sale

Tempur-Pedic has a well-earned reputation for producing pressure-relieving mattresses, but are less renowned for their sales — which is why we're excited to see that their New Year deal on their cheapest bed is still live. For today only, you can save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud Mattress at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen down from $1,999 to $1,399.30.

Tempur-Pedic is known for their proprietary comfort foam to offer the world-class pressure relief found in the beds featured in this year's best mattress guide. This trademark comfort is found in the Tempur-Cloud mattress which is designed to offer sink-in softness for a cloud-like feel.

Unlike a lot of top-selling mattresses, the Tempur-Cloud is not permanently on sale, so this one of this month's mattress sales that you don't want to miss. Extras include a 90-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1,189.30

Saving: up to $719.30 at Tempur-Pedic



Quick summary: In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, testers were impressed with the abundant pressure relief the Tempur-Cloud provides, making the all-foam 10" bed for those who love an ultra-comfy bed. The foam build also means it's great at providing motion isolation, something to consider if you share a bed with a restless partner or vice versa. The sink-in softness and body-contouring feel means side sleepers will appreciate how the bed soothes their shoulders and hips, but some sleepers may find it a little difficult to move on (some testers likened it to quicksand). Hot sleepers may also find that the bed sleeps a little too warm. However, if you love that body-hugging feel and like a hotel-plush bed, the Tempur-Cloud should be worth the premium cost. But if you're predominantly a back sleeper looking for a top-rated memory foam mattress, you might be better off with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress instead. Benefits: 90-night sleep trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: We've never seen this mattress on sale for anything higher than 30% off. These Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are sporadic, popping up unpredictably, so you'll either get this mattress for 30% off or at full retail price. For example, in September, it was sold at full MSRP, while it was reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Want a cheaper memory foam bed? Try this...