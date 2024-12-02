Not a typo! This Serta mattress is only $509 for a king in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Firm mattresses offer a supportive sleep surface that you lay on top of rather than sink into. And they are particularly good for back and stomach sleepers, and anyone with a heavier body weight. We've found a fantastic deal, not just on a firm mattress, but on a king size so you can treat yourself to some extra space. Right now, you can save $90 on a king size Serta Sleeptrue Firm 11" Hybrid mattress at Amazon, bringing the price to just $509.15 (was $599).

Our best mattress picks of the year come with exceptional comfort, support and value for money, but rarely do we see a top-performing king size mattress drop this low in price. The Serta combines a custom Support Coil System with cooling gel memory for a comfortable night's sleep. This memory foam is structured into 3 zoned areas for maximum back support, making it a great choice for sleepers with back pain.

Third-party retailers often offer great value during major sale events like the current Cyber Monday mattress deals, and we've shopped around for the best value you can get. You won't find this mattress anywhere cheaper than Amazon right now. Here's why it's a great deal...

Saving: $89.85 at Amazon Mattress summary: Although its an affordable mattress in a box, the Serta Sleeptrue Hybrid mattress has quality features including triple-zoned support, cooling technology and pressure relief. The three zones take care of supporting your back no matter how tall you are. Meanwhile, gel memory foam enhances heat dissipation and pressure point cradling while 800 individually wrapped coils improve airflow and durability. At 11" tall it is thick enough to suit most adult bodies, no matter your sleep positions. With 15% off in the Cyber Monday sales, a king size is now $509.15 (was $599). A king is the only size on sale right now, but we recommend you take advantage of this deal if you have the space to upgrade to a king mattress. Price history: At MSRP, the Serta Sleeptrue Firm Hybrid is priced in line with the best cheap mattresses of the year making this Amazon discount extra sweet. It isn't discounted on the manufacturer's website at the moment and is $539.10 at Best Buy. So, this Amazon deal is the one to bag. Plus, you're unlikely to find another king size mattress for such a low price. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night trial | 10-year limited warranty

