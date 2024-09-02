I’ve found the 7 biggest hybrid mattress deals in today's Labor Day sales — up to $940 off

Hybrid mattresses use a combination of springs and foams to provide support and relief for a wide range of sleep styles. Like the Saatva Classic mattress, now $400 off for Labor Day at Saatva. It comes in three different firmness levels, so as well as being super luxurious, it's comfortable for nearly every sleep preference.

The Saatva Classic tops our guide to this year's best mattress, and in today's Labor Day sale a queen is just $1,695 (was $2,095). But it's not the only highly-rated hybrid you can save on right now. The Helix Midnight Luxe has also caught my eye — there's 27% off Helix mattresses with code TOMS27. Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418.

Hybrid mattresses are typically more expensive than all-foam beds, but in the Labor Day mattress sales I've seen some generous discounts on hybrids. Below I've rounded up seven of the biggest hybrid mattress sales to shop right now...

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

7 best Labor Day hybrid mattress deals

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

The Classic instantly impressed when our testers first put together our Saatva Classic Mattress review, and it has remained a favorite hybrid mattress in the years since, delivering consistent support, comfort, and a hotel-like luxury. With $400 off in the Saatva Labor Day sale, a queen is reduced to $1,695 (was $2,095), matching the best price we've seen for the Classic this year. And you get a full year mattress trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373 now $1,002 + free bedding at Helix with code TOMS27

Topping our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers, the Midnight Luxe delivers full-body support and an instant comfort that stood out in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review. There's 27% off with code TOMS27, knocking a queen from $2,373 to $1,780, and you get a free bedding bundle with pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector. If the Midnight Luxe is out of your budget, the Midnight is also 27% off for Labor Day and delivers similar side sleeper comfort (although it's not as plush).

3. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,013 now $419 at DreamCloud

Offering a luxury finish for a mid-range budget, in our DreamCloud Mattress review we found the gentle pressure relief suited a range of sleep styles. DreamCloud has been offering up to 50% off mattresses nearly all year, but this is still one of the best deals around. It's now just $665 for a queen (was $1,493) and you get luxury benefits including a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

4. The WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now $849 at WinkBed

The WinkBed is a luxury mattress with durability testing, zoned support, and four feels to choose from. That includes a Plus option for those over 250lbs, making this one of the best mattresses for heavy people. Our WinkBed mattress review team were impressed with the lumbar support, and found it a good bed for back pain. A queen is $1,499 (was $1,799) in the evergreen WinkBed sale, and this handcrafted mattress comes with a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

5. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress: was from $665 now $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Signature Hybrid is available in three firmness levels — we found the Firm best for back and stomach sleepers in our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review. This is a hybrid with gentle contouring, but if you prefer a more cushioned feel, you can add a pillow top. Brooklyn Bedding is offering 30% off for Labor Day, a step up from the evergreen 25% off sale. A queen is now $932.40 (was $1,332) or $1,212.40 with the pillow top, and each mattress come with a 120-night trial.

6. Casper Snow mattress: was from $1,875 now $1,310 at Casper

From hugely popular bed brand Casper, the Snow mattress is a cooling hybrid that uses phase change technology and heat delete bands to absorb and dissipate warmth all night long. There's 30% off the Casper Snow, reducing a queen to $1,745 (was $2,495). To up the cooling and the support (as well as the luxury) upgrade to the Snow Max, a 14" hybrid with extra zoned support and more heat delete bands. And a bigger discount — there's 35% off the Snow Max in the Casper sale.

7. Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress: was from $836 now $299 at Siena

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite cheap mattress, and the Siena Hybrid is an affordable and reliable bed for those who want the bounce of a hybrid on a budget. Siena is made by Resident Home, the company behind DreamCloud, so it has a good pedigree and plenty of research to back up its comfort claims. The evergreen Siena sale knocks a queen to $499 (was $1,016), and you get a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Are hybrid mattresses any good?

Hybrid mattresses are hugely popular, and thanks to their balance of cushioning and springs, they can also be hugely comfortable. If you're thinking of investing in a hybrid, we've rounded up why you might buy a hybrid mattress, not a memory foam, this Labor Day.

Hybrid mattresses are generally more expensive than memory foam beds, but in this guide I've rounded up a hybrid for almost every budget. And with the Labor Day sales offering hefty savings, now is a good time to get a hybrid for less.