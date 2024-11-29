I've been shopping Amazon's Black Friday cheap mattress sale and these are the 3 I'd buy

There are plenty of cheap mattresses on sale at Amazon today, so if you've been waiting for Black Friday to buy a new mattress, I've found three great deals to shop right now. If you're on a tight budget you can buy a twin Zinus Green Tea Mattress for $89 at Amazon today.

Many of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers are reduced in price in today's Black Friday mattress deals, with good savings on past-season models from leading brands. This includes the Nectar Gel Memory Foam mattress and the Casper Sleep Element, both of which we're looking at in more detail here.

1. Casper Sleep Element: from $395 $335.74 at Amazon

The Casper Sleep Element is a medium-firm mattress made with breathable flex foam layer for full body comfort, all topped off by a soft knit cover. It suits most sleeping positions and promises to help keep your body in healthy alignment during your sleep. Additional benefits include the 100-night sleep trial and a standard 10-year warranty. You can now save up to 15% on a queen sized bed lowering the MSRP from $595 to $505.74 on Amazon.

2. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam: from $104.99 $89 at Amazon

This is the cheapest model on our round up with a twin size of the 6" model starting at just $89 in the current Black Friday sales. Aside from the incredibly affordable price, the top memory foam layer of this three layer foam mattress features green tea infusions, while the other two layers are made up of comfort foam and a base foam layer. When we tested the 10" version of the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress we rated is its 'sink in' softness and soothing pressure relief, making it ideal for side sleepers. It is good to note that the current Black Friday deals are only available for three sizes (full, king and twin) of the 6" model and for the king size of the 8" model and queen size of the 12" model . A queen sized 6" Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress now has 19% off the original MSRP of $158.83, making it just $129.