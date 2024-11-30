I'm a sleep writer — these 3 luxury mattresses are worth their price tag in the Black Friday sales
Saatva, Helix, and Beautyrest mattresses all have some great Black Friday-level discounts for Cyber Weekend
As a sleep editor and mattress tester, there are a handful of mattresses that tick all the right boxes in terms of comfort, support, and superior build quality. Two of my personal favorites include the Helix Midnight Luxe and Saatva Classic, both of which have been engineered to deliver a next-level sleep experience.
While I think both are worth their premium MSRPs all year round, they’re both much cheaper to buy this Black Friday. For example, right now there’s $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva, dropping the price of a queen Saatva Classic to $1,695 (from $2,095). That’s an excellent deal on a mattress that has beaten off stiff competition to take our number one spot in our best mattress guide for all sleepers and budgets, and it's the lowest price we’ve seen since Presidents’ Day.
However, the Classic isn’t the only luxury mattress discounted today, with the Black Friday mattress deals still live. If your budget is big and you’re wondering which mattresses are worth the investment, I’ve rounded up three that I think are well worth their premium price tag.
3 luxury mattresses that are worth their premium price
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva
Summary: The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress on the market today, thanks to its superior build quality and suitability for all sleepers. Choose from three different firmness options, Plush Soft (3/10), Luxury Firm (7/10), and Firm (8/10), and two height options, 11.5" or 14.5", for a truly customizable sleep experience. The combination of a plush 3" pillow top and a sturdy support system — the core is bolstered by two layers of coils with a dense foam rail along the perimeter — results in a comfortable from-the-get-go mattress. Since being fully retested for Black Friday, our lead tester for our Saatva Classic mattress review gave this bed a near-perfect score across all key areas of performance, including temperature regulation, pressure relief, edge support, and motion isolation.
Price history: Last month you would have paid $1,795 for a queen Saatva Classic, but the Saatva Black Friday mattress sales have taken a straight $400 off all sizes, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,695. That's an incredibly good value and the lowest price we've seen since Presidents' Day, but is an especially good deal if you're shopping for a twin. Saatva mattress sales tend to operate on a tiered money-off system, meaning right now is a rare chance to buy a twin Saatva Classic for $995, a saving we likely won't see again until next year.
Benefits: 365-night sleep trial | lifetime warranty | free White Glove delivery and optional mattress removal
2. Beautyrest Black Mattress: was from $1,549 $1,249 at Beautyrest
Summary: Like many of the best luxury mattresses, the Beautyrest Black offers customizable firmness levels (four, compared to Saatva’s three.) There's also the option to upgrade each firmness level to a pillow top, which, like the Saatva above and the Helix below, provides a deeply plush sleep surface that elevates you slightly from the mattress. However, Beautyrest's customizable options go yet another step further, offering four 'classes' to choose from, each of which builds upon the features of the previous. This, in my opinion, is slightly overkill and can be confusing to navigate. Focusing on the standard Series One class, you can expect cutting-edge cooling technology, contouring pressure relief (thanks to a gel memory foam layer), zoned lumbar support (with triple-stranded pocketed coils), and an anti-microbial cover that wicks heat away while you sleep.
Price history: Beautyrest's Black Friday sale shaves $200 off all sizes of the Beautyrest Black mattress, which is a saving we tend to see only during major sale events from this brand. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,999 from $2,299. Thanks to a $100 MSRP increase, that's slightly more than you would have paid at Presidents' Day, but still an excellent price.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | free White Glove delivery and optional mattress removal
3. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was from $1,373.75 $1,002.84 with code TOMS27 + freebies at Helix Sleep
Summary: On the strength of its performance in my initial Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, it shot to the top of our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its phenomenal pressure relief across the shoulders, hips, and knees while side sleeping. Ahead of Black Friday, I retested the Midnight Luxe to see if it still deserved the top spot (it does.) After testing again, I increased its performance score for pressure relief from 4.5/5 to 5/5. While undoubtedly a dream for side sleepers, the Luxe is also supportive enough for back sleepers, thanks to its enhanced and zoned lumbar support (it's also one of our best mattresses for back pain.) Edge support is sturdy, temperature regulation is reliable (although hot sleepers do also have the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover) , and motion isolation is outstanding.
Price history: Typically, Helix mattress sales fluctuate between 20% and 25%. However, today's Helix Black Friday mattress deal takes 27% off the Luxe when you enter the code TOMS27 at checkout. That beats the general public sale discount of 25% for a total saving of up to $775. After 27% off, the price of a queen falls to $1,732 (was $2,373.33) Plus, you'll also get a bedding bundle that includes two free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector (up to $418 value).
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 15-year warranty | free shipping
