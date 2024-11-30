I'm a sleep writer — these 3 luxury mattresses are worth their price tag in the Black Friday sales

2. Beautyrest Black Mattress: was from $1,549 $1,249 at Beautyrest

Summary: Like many of the best luxury mattresses, the Beautyrest Black offers customizable firmness levels (four, compared to Saatva’s three.) There's also the option to upgrade each firmness level to a pillow top, which, like the Saatva above and the Helix below, provides a deeply plush sleep surface that elevates you slightly from the mattress. However, Beautyrest's customizable options go yet another step further, offering four 'classes' to choose from, each of which builds upon the features of the previous. This, in my opinion, is slightly overkill and can be confusing to navigate. Focusing on the standard Series One class, you can expect cutting-edge cooling technology, contouring pressure relief (thanks to a gel memory foam layer), zoned lumbar support (with triple-stranded pocketed coils), and an anti-microbial cover that wicks heat away while you sleep.

Price history: Beautyrest's Black Friday sale shaves $200 off all sizes of the Beautyrest Black mattress, which is a saving we tend to see only during major sale events from this brand. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,999 from $2,299. Thanks to a $100 MSRP increase, that's slightly more than you would have paid at Presidents' Day, but still an excellent price.



Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | free White Glove delivery and optional mattress removal