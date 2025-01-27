I'm a mattress deals writer — here's how to get the best deal on the Saatva Classic this Presidents' Day

The Saatva Classic mattress

Was from: $1,399

Now from: $999

Saving: $400 at Saatva

Mattress summary: The luxury Saatva Classic has it all — comfort, support, and temperature regulation. Its near-perfect performance in our Saatva Classic mattress review has earned it the accolade of best hybrid mattress. Sturdy edge support, ample lumbar support and customisable height and firmness options make it a top choice for practically all sleepers. The only (minor) drawback is that motion isolation isn't the strongest, which could be an issue if you are (or share a bed with) a very restless sleeper. Otherwise, you'll be hard pushed to find a handcrafted, comfortable from the get-go mattress at such a reasonable price.

Price history: The Saatva Classic is currently $400, which matches the strongest discount we've seen over the last 12 months and the cheapest you'll ever buy it for. Right now, a queen is $1,699 from $2,099. If you've had your eye on this mattress, we recommend scooping up this deal ASAP by hitting the link below.

Benefits: 365-night trial | lifetime warranty | free white glove delivery and bed removal