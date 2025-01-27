I'm a mattress deals writer — here's how to get the best deal on the Saatva Classic this Presidents' Day
The Saatva Classic just dropped to its lowest price of the year in new Presidents' Day sale
If you're still feeling the pinch after Christmas, we bring good news — the Saatva Classic just dropped to its lowest price of the year. There's $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva which brings the price of a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099.) That matches the cheapest price we last saw during Black Friday and beats the general sale access of $314 off of a queen.
After re-testing it, we rate the Saatva Classic as our best mattress of 2025 for all sleepers, thanks to its incredible pressure relief, motion isolation and support. If you're sold on Saatva but not the Classic, we track the latest prices in the Saatva mattress sales, where you'll find ample other luxury, handcrafted options.
Saatva is the first major brand to roll out their Presidents' Day mattress sales, during which we see some of the biggest savings of the year. Let's take a closer look at the deal, plus how to unlock the $400 discount.
The Saatva Classic mattress
Was from: $1,399
Now from: $999
Saving: $400 at Saatva
Mattress summary: The luxury Saatva Classic has it all — comfort, support, and temperature regulation. Its near-perfect performance in our Saatva Classic mattress review has earned it the accolade of best hybrid mattress. Sturdy edge support, ample lumbar support and customisable height and firmness options make it a top choice for practically all sleepers. The only (minor) drawback is that motion isolation isn't the strongest, which could be an issue if you are (or share a bed with) a very restless sleeper. Otherwise, you'll be hard pushed to find a handcrafted, comfortable from the get-go mattress at such a reasonable price.
Price history: The Saatva Classic is currently $400, which matches the strongest discount we've seen over the last 12 months and the cheapest you'll ever buy it for. Right now, a queen is $1,699 from $2,099. If you've had your eye on this mattress, we recommend scooping up this deal ASAP by hitting the link below.
Benefits: 365-night trial | lifetime warranty | free white glove delivery and bed removal
Can I try a Saatva mattress before I buy?
Saatva doesn't sell its products at brick-and-mortar stores, allowing them to charge lower prices to online shoppers. If you want to get a feel for the Saatva Classic before you buy, you can visit one the 16 Saatva Viewing Rooms located in US cities including New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Tampa, Houston and more. Here, you'll be able to lie on the mattress, check out the rest of the Saatva range and learn everything you need to know from Saatva's mattress experts.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.