I test the world's best firm mattresses — 7 I'd buy in today’s Labor Day sales

Today's Labor Day sales are an excellent opportunity to get great savings on a variety of mattresses. So, if you’re in the market for a high-quality firm mattress, these are the seven I’d recommend snapping up today.

My overall top pick is the Saatva Classic, with its luxurious finish and enhanced lumbar support, and you can save $400 on all Saatva mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva . The Saatva Classic also tops our overall best mattress guide, but that’s not to say that it’s the only firm mattress you should consider.

As a mattress tester and a long term sufferer from lower back pain, I’m always on the hunt for mattresses that can offer superior support. To help in your quest for a firm bed, I’ve rounded up my seven top firm mattress choices to pick up in today's Labor Day mattress sales . Let’s look at each in more detail.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

7 top-rated firm mattresses to buy in today's Labor Day sales

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,395 $ 995 at Saatva

Rated as the best hybrid mattress currently on sale, the Saatva Classic is a customizable mattress with options to suit all sleepers. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , our testers trialed the Luxury Firm option, which will suit lighter weight sleepers looking for a firmer feel. There’s also a Firm option for those weighing more or who sleep on their stomachs. Made from coils and a minimal amount of foam, the mattress comes with the addition of a lumbar crown, which I love as it instantly adds extra support for the lower back. You’ll never pay full MSRP for a Saatva mattress but today's Saatva Labor Day sale takes $400 off all sizes, taking a queen down from $2,095 to $1,695. The mattress also comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery that includes removal of your old mattress and foundation.

2. Helix Dawn Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.75 $1,002.84 with code TOMS27 at Helix

Helix’s USP is that they have a mattress for every sleeping position and body weight. The Helix Dawn Luxe is designed with a firmer feel for back and stomach sleepers, but the addition of a pillow top in the Luxe version still gives the mattress plenty of cushioning and soothing comfort. If you suffer with lower back pain, I’d recommend upgrading to the ErgoAlign layer (currently reduced to $187 for a queen size) which adds zoned body contouring foam for extra support. Our exclusive TOMS27 discount code gives you 27% off all sizes, taking a queen down to $1,732.84 from its MSRP of $2,373.75. You’ll also get two free pillows and a free mattress protector and sheet set, and the mattress comes with a 100-night trial, 15-year warranty and free shipping.

3. The WinkBed Mattress: from $1,149 $849 at WinkBeds

Our top pick in our best firm mattress round up, the WinkBed mattress, is another customizable option like the Saatva. However, the WinkBed offers four options with a Plus version for heavier sleepers that has sturdier coils to support the lumbar region. In our WinkBed mattress review , our testers found that the mattress offered the perfect balance of support and comfort, with the zoned support providing plenty of pressure relief where needed, along with support for the lumbar region. The $300 discount for Labor Day is actually an evergreen discount, but it’s still a fantastic saving, taking a queen down to $1,499 from its MSRP of $1,799. You’ll also get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery

4. Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress: from $1,899 $1,599 at Stearns & Foster

The Stearns & Foster Estate , which features in our best luxury mattress guide, offers superb comfort levels. And if you’re looking for a luxe mattress that still offers that extra firm finish, this is the one to consider. As well as the expected lumbar support, the Estate also offers excellent temperature regulation, which could make this a good choice for hot sleepers. It’s customizable as well, with soft, medium and firm finishes to choose from, plus you can also add in a soft or firm pillow top for extra cushioning and comfort. The 90-night trial is a bit stingy, but you do get free white glove delivery along with a 10-year warranty. Currently, the Estate is reduced by $300 in the Labor Day sales, meaning you can pick up a queen size for $2,099 (MSRP $2,399). Enter code 300VISA at checkout and you’ll also get a $300 Visa Gift Card to spend on whatever you fancy.

5. Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: from $1,499 $974 at Nolah

Like the Saatva Classic, the Nolah is customizable, with Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm options. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review , we tested the Luxury Firm and felt that it was particularly suited to back sleepers and lighter stomach sleepers, but the Firm option will offer even more support for those looking for a firmer feel. Our exclusive Tom’s Guide discount gives you an extra $50 off mattresses on top of the 35% Nolah is already discounting for Labor Day. This takes a queen down to $1,574 and you’ll also get two free pillows. Simply enter the code TOMSGUIDE50 at checkout. As well as the lifetime warranty the mattress also comes with a 120-night trial and free shipping.

6. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: from $1,893 $1,231 at Bear

Another customizable mattress, the Bear is available in soft, medium and firm firmness rating. In our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review , our testers found it comfortable in all sleeping positions. Designed with Celliant fibers, the mattress was designed to help athletes recover more quickly from exercise but, with its five-zone coil support system to keep the spine aligned and higher gauged coils in the middle for lumbar support, this is also a great choice for those suffering with back pain. A queen is reduced to $1,383 from its MSRP of $2,305 when you enter code LD4TY at checkout and you’ll also get a free bedding bundle. The mattress comes with a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

7. Plank Firm Mattress: was from $749 now $524.30 at Plank

If you’re looking for an extra firm mattress the Plank is hard to beat. With a flippable design, the mattress rates at either 9 out of 10 or 10 out of 10 and is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for its superior lumbar support and ability to alleviate back pain. Unusually for a firm mattress it’s made with an all-foam design but still manages to provide enough support for heavier stomach sleepers. The current Labor Day offer takes a queen size down to $932.40 from its MSRP of $1,332 by entering code LABORDAY30 at checkout. You’ll also get a 120-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

Is a firm mattress best for lower back pain?

Although there’s no one size fits all with mattresses, a firm mattress will often be the best choice for those suffering with lower back pain. This is because the firmer feel will help to keep the spine aligned, providing plenty of lumbar support and stopping any sagging in the lower back. Many firm mattresses also come with enhanced lumbar support to offer even better relief from aches and pains.