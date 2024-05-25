Hybrid vs memory foam: Which Memorial Day mattress sale should you shop?

If you're shopping for a mattress in the Memorial Day sales, then you're probably deciding between a hybrid and a memory foam. These two types of mattress are incredibly popular, and both have their advantages and disadvantages. So how do you choose between a hybrid vs memory foam mattress in the Memorial Day sales?

There are lots of hybrid and memory foam mattresses in our best mattress of the year guide, with the number one spot going to the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid (from $995 at Saatva). Hybrid beds have a bouncier, firmer feel that suits hot sleepers and those seeking support, while the softer pressure relief of memory foam is great for side sleepers and people with aches and pains.

To help you make the right choice when shopping the Memorial Day mattress sales this weekend, we've put together this guide to the pros and cons of hybrid vs memory foam mattresses. We've also rounded up the best deals to shop right now.

3 signs you should buy a hybrid mattress in Memorial Day sales

1. You get hot in the night

The body naturally cools as we get sleepy, which is why it can be hard to drift off in a warm room. The open coils used in the best hybrid mattresses leave plenty of room for hot air to circulate and dissipate, especially compared to the dense foams of a memory foam mattress. If night sweats, hot flashes, and general overheating is a problem for you, consider a hybrid bed – or check out our guide to cooling mattresses.

2. You like a bed with bounce

The springs in a hybrid mattress give this type of bed a bouncier, more responsive feel. When you move, the surface of the mattress will bounce back into place, quickly adapting to your new position. These are beds you tend to lie on top of, rather than sink into.

Memory foam mattresses, on the other hand, have a habit of holding onto your shape, only slowly contouring as you move. If you're a combination sleeper who likes to shift around in the night, or you hate feeling 'trapped' in the bed, pick a hybrid.

3. You want more lower back support

Stomach sleepers, back sleepers, and people with a bigger build can typically benefit from more support in the lumbar region, to prevent the hips sinking and the spine falling out of alignment. Softer memory foam mattresses can sag in the middle, while many of the best hybrids feature additional support at the lower back.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The 3 best hybrid mattress deals to shop this Memorial Day

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our current favorite mattress, a versatile hybrid with a responsive and breathable feel and a luxurious build quality. With our semi-exclusive deal you can save $400 on all sizes of the Classic, reducing a queen to $1,695 (was $2,095). This is one of the biggest Saatva mattress sales we've seen in a while – check out our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn why we think it's worth it.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress: was from $999 now $699 at Brooklyn Bedding

In our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress review, our testing panel found this breathable hybrid delivered excellent cooling for hot sleepers. We're used to seeing 25% off in the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale – this 30% off deal only appears for special occasions. A queen is now $1,305.50 (was $1,865), and for very hot sleepers, we recommend adding the cooling pillow-top.

3. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $839 $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Hybrid is our favorite luxury mattress for shoppers on a budget. Great for back and stomach sleepers – learn why in our DreamCloud mattress review – the current up to 50% off sale has been running for a little while at DreamCloud. It takes a queen down to $665 (was $1,332) which is a generous saving for a bed of this quality.

3 signs you should buy a memory foam mattress in Memorial Day sales

1. You bedshare with a restless partner

The best memory foam mattresses are known for their excellent motion isolation – in other words, if your partner tosses and turns, it shouldn't wake you up. Dense foams absorb movement, keeping it trapped to one side of the bed. If you sleep with a wriggler, a memory foam mattress might be the best way to enjoy uninterrupted rest.

2. You want softer pressure relief

Memory foam mattresses use dense cushioning to distribute pressure across the body, reducing aches and pains where you press against the bed. They're particularly comfortable for side sleepers, who need that softness at the shoulder and hips, as well as those with a lightweight build who might find a firmer hybrid too unyielding.

3. You like to sink into your bed

If you like a bed with a cocooning, 'hug' effect, pick a memory foam mattress. Even hybrids with a thick comfort layer at the top won't have the same sink-in feel of a memory foam. Cloud-like foams deliver an instant hit of comfort, so you can get snuggly and cozy as soon as you crawl into bed.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

The 3 best memory foam mattress deals to shop this Memorial Day

1. Amerisleep AS3 mattress: was from $1,499 $1,049 + free pillows and bed base at Amerisleep

The Amerisleep AS3 has a medium feel designed to support all sleep styles, but the cushioned pressure relief will probably appeal most to side sleepers (that's what we found during our Amerisleep AS3 hybrid mattress review). Follow our exclusive link to save $450 on all sizes (a queen is now $1,299, down from $1,749) and get free pillow and a free bed foundation.

2. Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: was from $1,595 $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is a luxurious all-foam bed from the makers of our all-time favorite mattress. In our Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress review our tester described this bed as "salvation for sleepers with back pain" – very high praise indeed. Our semi-exclusive link saves $400 on all sizes of the Loom & Leaf, reducing a queen to $1,995 (was $2,395).