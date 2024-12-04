DreamCloud is an award-winning mattress brand known for its affordable yet luxurious hybrid mattresses. If you've invested in a DreamCloud mattress, you want to ensure it can deliver good sleeper for longer – and that means keeping your DreamCloud Hybrid mattress clean.

The DreamCloud Hybrid is the brand's signature model, and our expert team rates it as one of this year's best mattresses, thanks to it’s incredible build quality, high comfort level and affordable price. But to reap the benefits of your DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, it’s important that you take proper care of it.

Knowing how to clean your DreamCloud Hybrid mattress will improve the mattresses longevity which, in turn, can better your sleep. In this article we'll walk you through everything you need to know about cleaning your DreamCloud Hybrid – including what not to do – and answer any questions you might have. Let's get started.

What is the DreamCloud Hybrid?

The DreamCloud Hybrid is a luxury mattress that brings together the best features of memory foam and innerspring mattresses. Ranking highly in our best hybrid mattress guide, the 12" profile consists of.a quilted cashmere-blend cover, four layers of foam (including contouring gel memory foam), and a layer of individually wrapped coils.

In our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review, our testing panel found the mattress on the firm side initially, but it softened as it was broken in – we now rate it one of the best medium-firm mattresses. The DreamCloud is a good fit for all sleep positions, and the blend of support and cushioning has landed it a spot in our best mattress in a box guide.

DreamCloud mattresses are never sold at full MSRP and we're used to seeing an evergreen up to 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale. We think the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is fantastic value for money, and you get some excellent perks including a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

How to clean a DreamCloud Hybrid mattress

The DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress, which means it contains layers of foam and springs. Keep that in mind during your cleaning, as how you care for a hybrid bed differs from how you clean a memory foam mattress. Here are our top tips for cleaning the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress.

1. Prepare your mattress

The first step when cleaning your DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is to check the manufacturer's instructions – they know better than anyone how to care for the bed.

Before you start cleaning, you need to prepare your mattress. Completely strip the bed, removing all bed linen, cushions and throws. This is a chance to air your mattress, so open up the windows and let the fresh air circulate. Doing so will give any funky smells and trapped moisture a chance to clear. While you have your sheets off, inspect the surface of your mattress for rips and tears.

2. Vacuum your mattress

Using the upholstery attachment, vacuum the entire surface of your mattress. Pay special attention to the edges and seams where dust, dust mites, debris, allergens and pet dander like to hide. And don't forget to get into the ridges caused by the quilting on your DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress.

Loose particles can build up on the surface over time and cause structural damage, but vacuuming your mattress helps keep things clear. Also, a clean mattress is a more hygienic mattress, so you’ll reduce the risk of mold and bacteria growth.

3. Spot clean any obvious stains

It's usual for a mattress to yellow over time and is caused by a build up of natural body oils, sweat and dirt. There are, of course, times when staining is caused by spills and accidents – in this scenario, it's important to clean any liquids on your mattress as soon as possible. This won’t just prevent unsightly marks but also ensures your DreamCloud Hybrid is dry and stays free of mold.

Treat stains using a cleaning solution of warm water and mild detergent, or an enzyme-based cleanser if you’re tackling urine stains on a mattress. Apply the solution to the affected area and dab with a cloth until the stain has lifted.

We recommend popping this solution into a spray bottle, to help control the amount and avoid over-saturating the foam layers of your DreamCloud Hybrid. If memory foam gets wet, you risk breaking down the fibers, potentially leading to dips and sags.

4. Use baking soda to freshen up

Using a flour sifter, sprinkle a layer of baking soda over the surface of your mattress. Baking soda works in a couple of ways to deep clean your mattress. First, it helps to neutralize any odors and second, it can absorb excess moisture. Leave the baking soda to sit on the surface for several hours so it can work its magic. Once settled, vacuum the mattress to remove all traces of the baking soda. (You may want to run the vacuum a couple of times to make sure it’s all gone).

5. Leave to fully dry

Before re-making the bed, your DreamCloud mattress needs to be fully dry. If possible, open up all the windows so the mattress can have a good air. You can speed up the drying process with fans or a dehumidifier but always avoid direct heat – this can damage the memory foam element of your mattress and cause it to warp and lose support.

Even if you haven't applied stain-cleaning solution, it's important to follow his step. By using the baking soda, you may have pulled excess moisture to the surface. If you don’t allow your mattress to dry fully then it could become a victim of the dreaded mattress mold.

How to care for the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Properly caring for your mattress protects your investment in good sleep. And that means more than just changing your sheets when you remember to. Here are some tips for caring for your DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, so it will serve you better when it comes to getting a good night's sleep.

1. Remember to rotate

DreamCloud recommends that you rotate your mattress every three to six months, to maintain quality and ensure optimal comfort and support. Rotating your mattress is important for hybrid beds as it helps prevent the materials from compressing unevenly. Limiting indentations can also help reduce back pain, as you won't find yourself sleeping on uncomfortable lumps and bumps. (We think the DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for back pain).

2. Tackle any spills or accidents as they happen

Accidents happen, and whether it’s spilled coffee or an over-excited pet, when your mattress gets wet, you need to mop up damp straight away. Catching liquids fast means they're less likely to soak deep into the mattress. In turn, this should mean no odors, stains or mold and mildew.

3. Invest in the right bed frame

Hybrid mattresses need the right bed frame in order to maintain comfort and support. Plus, you need to make sure there’s room for air to circulate, so both moisture and heat can escape. When it comes to DreamCloud hybrid mattresses, you can opt for a platform bed frame, which will give you a good sturdy base (but can increase firmness). A solid slatted base frame can also work, but make sure the slats are spaced no more than three inches apart, so they can support the weight of the mattress and limit sagging.

What to avoid when cleaning a DreamCloud

There are certain things you should avoid when cleaning the DreamCloud mattress, as they risk damaging the interior (and it's much harder to clean the inside than the surface). Here are some tips to follow:

Don't use harsh chemicals: It can be tempting to deep clean your DreamCloud using off-the-shelf cleaning products but harsh chemicals like bleach should be avoided at all costs. Not only can they cause the foams to break down, the strong odors can linger and potentially harm your health.

Don't ignore stains: Stains don't just look terrible, they can be an indication that bacteria is growing in or on your mattress. The moisture from spills and bodily fluids create a breeding ground for the bacteria and mold that can trigger allergies, respiratory problems and other health issues. They can also weaken the mattress fabric and accelerate deterioration – meaning you'll be replacing your mattress sooner, rather than later.

Don't apply direct heat: Memory foam is extremely temperature sensitive and when exposed to heat it becomes soft and malleable. This can lead to permanent deformation, reducing the support your hybrid mattress is able to offer. Avoid applying direct heat to the mattress during the cleaning and drying process.

Don't sleep on a damp mattress: If you’ve cleaned your mattress, wait for it to fully dry air dry before replacing the sheets and going to sleep. Otherwise, you risk trapping moisture.The best time to clean your DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is on a clear, dry morning.

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress cleaning and care FAQs

How often should you vacuum the DreamCloud Hybrid?

Ideally, you should vacuum your mattress on a weekly basis – but we know not everyone has the time. Aim to do it every one to three months, to remove dust, debris, or other nasties that have accumulated over this period. If you have pets or allergies, vacuuming regularly can reduce symptoms like sneezing, wheezy chest or itchy eyes. Always use the upholstery attachment and gentle suction to avoid damaging the mattress surface.

How often should you rotate the DreamCloud Hybrid?

DreamCloud recommends rotating your mattress every three to six months. This frequency helps ensure even wear and prevents the formation of permanent body impressions which can lead to back and joint pain. During the first year of use, you might want to rotate it more frequently (every three months) as the mattress is breaking in. After the first year, rotating every six months is typically sufficient. Don't forget to use the handles when rotating.

Can you flip the DreamCloud Hybrid?

Absolutely not. The DreamCloud Hybrid is made up using layers that each play a part in the level of comfort and support offered. Flipping your mattress puts the layers out of order, causing irreversible damage (not to mention giving you a terrible nights sleep).

Does the DreamCloud mattress warranty cover wear and tear?

One of the perks of a DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is the warranty. DreamCloud offers a lifetime warranty, but it primarily covers manufacturing defects and abnormal deterioration not resulting from improper use – not normal wear and tear. It's best to read the official DreamCloud warranty page for what is and isn't included.