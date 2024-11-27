Hot sleepers, hurry! Casper's top cooling mattress is 40% off for Black Friday
Save up to a huge $2,500 on the Casper Snow Max mattress in big Black Friday sale
Casper is a brand known for its advanced 'Snow' cooling technology, and its Black Friday sale has just landed. With 40% off the Casper Snow Max at Casper, you can expect a queen to cost $2,245, down from $3,745. While it's still a premium price, it's a huge saving on a specialist mattress, and worth taking advantage of.
Like some of the top-rated options in our best mattress guide for all sleepers, the Casper Snow Max is a model endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for the maximum comfort and support it delivers. But where this mattress excels is in its cooling technology which includes phase change materials, HeatDelete bands, and a snow cool-to-touch cover. While it is one of Casper’s most expensive models, we're used to seeing only 30% off during major sales events, so a 40% off Black Friday deal is one to take notice of.
This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen. So, if you experience hot flashes, sleep hot naturally, or just want to splash out on a luxury bed, here's why the Casper Snow Max is the mattress for you.
Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid mattress
Was from: $3,125
Now from: $1,875
Saving: up to $2,500 at Casper
Mattress summary: This medium-soft mattress has an impressive 7-layer hybrid construction, combining align memory foam, flex coils, and specialist cooling materials. This results in fantastic pressure relief, as well as adaptive support to keep the spine aligned. The mattress is an upgrade of the Casper Snow model (read our full Casper Snow mattress review for more information), with the Max featuring even more HeatDelete bands, the brand's signature Snow technology and a top layer of Soothe Memory foam to provide the ultimate cool sleep of your dreams. In our best Casper mattress guide, we've rated the Snow Max as the best option for combination sleepers, thanks to its continued support for every kind of sleep position. A queen sized mattress is now $2,245 dropping from the original MSRP $3,745.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Casper mattress sales run through major sales events, but we're used to seeing between 25-30% off. So this 40% Black Friday deal is well worth taking advantage of. We don't expect to see it any lower and it beats the previous sale price of $2,620 for a queen.
Looking for something else? Try this instead...
Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress: from $1,495 from $1,045 at Casper
If you'd prefer a more affordable Casper alternative, the Casper Dream Hybrid is your best pick. It is a medium-firm mattress providing a more responsive feel compared to the Snow Max. The construction is similar too, with zoned memory foam for maximum support and healthy ergonomic spinal alignment. But hot sleepers will miss the advanced cooling tech of the Snow Max. However, the Dream Hybrid does have an opencell foam design to dissipate heat, so we don't expect it to trap heat. A queen sized mattress is now 30% off dropping the price from $1,875 to $1,305. Still undecided? Find out if Casper mattresses are worth it.
