Do memory foam mattresses cause back pain?

Around 80% of Americans will experience back pain at some point in their lives and the type of mattress you sleep on can either relieve or enhance that pain. Memory foam is a common choice because the material moulds itself to your body during sleep and offers deep relief of pressure points. But is that type of body-hugging support a good thing or a bad thing for back pain?

Many of the best mattresses we've tested are made from memory foam and while they do generally offer excellent pressure relief, on the whole we've found that hybrid mattresses are usually the better option for back pain. We explain why in this feature, plus tips on what to look for when choosing a good mattress for back pain.

What is a memory foam mattress?

A memory foam mattress is one made entirely from foam, although not all the layers will actually be memory foam – other foams are included. Memory foam itself is a type of polyurethane foam mixed with additives that give it the ability to contour to your body’s shape and provide cushioning support. The material was originally designed by NASA to cushion astronauts in their flights and later adapted for use in consumer products.

The best memory foam mattresses use different types of foam and a number of layers to create a mattress that will still offer support whilst alleviating pressure. Memory foam layers are generally found at the top of the mattress so sleepers can feel that unique, contouring support.

Can a memory foam mattress cause back pain?

While the best memory foam mattresses we've tested offer excellent pressure relief for common aches and pains, some all-foam mattresses can cause back pain in some people.

This is because memory foam beds are often – but not always – softer and plusher. This can be ideal for side sleepers but back and stomach sleepers won’t have enough support around their lumbar region and could find their hips sinking too far into the bed for adequate support.

Another issue with memory foam is that it’s notorious for trapping heat, causing sleepers to overheat. This might not seem like an issue for people with back pain but, in fact, being too hot at night can exacerbate pain levels. If you’re too hot you won’t be comfortable in bed and will be tossing and turning at night to try and cool down. This, in turn, means that you won’t rest in one position long enough for your spine to stay aligned, plus all the jolting from moving around can worsen pain.

However, to combat this, manufacturers often add cooling materials to memory foam – some more successfully than others. Hot sleepers should look at one of the best cooling mattresses to ensure they don’t get too warm at night.

4 signs your memory foam mattress is causing your back pain

1. You can’t get comfortable in bed

If you find yourself struggling to get comfortable on a memory foam mattress and feel enveloped by the foam, you run the risk of causing or aggravating back pain.

Whilst many of the best mattresses for side sleepers are memory foam, because of the deep pressure relief and cushioning they offer at the shoulders and hips, this same sinkage can be uncomfortable for back and stomach sleepers.

Combination sleepers can also struggle, as it’s difficult to change position once the memory foam has adapted to your body. Shifting about continuously because your memory foam bed is too soft for proper spinal alignment will lead to back pain.

2. You wake up with back pain

Going to bed feeling fine and then waking up with back pain that fades through the morning? Chances are your memory foam mattress is the culprit. Back pain caused by your mattress will gradually improve through the day and you won’t experience this pain or soreness at other times. An uncomfortable mattress puts joints under constant stress and stops your body from relaxing overnight, leading to pain when you wake up.

3. You’re too hot in bed

As we mentioned, because of the dense structure, memory foam is more likely to trap heat. The dense foam doesn’t allow anywhere for heat to go and it can be a struggle to get air flowing around the mattress.

If you’re constantly hot in bed, you’ll find yourself tossing and turning, and throwing the covers on and off. This can lead to your spine constantly twisting , meaning it never has time to settle into a neutral alignment, almost guaranteeing aches and pains in the morning.

4. Your mattress is lacking in support

All-foam mattresses do tend to be cheaper than their hybrid equivalents and if you didn’t pay a lot for your memory foam mattress, there is the risk that it will be lacking in enough supportive layers.

An all-foam bed that doesn’t have at least a support core made of high-density foam isn’t going to give you adequate lumbar support, causing your spine to again dip out of alignment and upset your back.

3 ways a memory foam mattress can help with back pain

1. They have excellent pressure relief

Memory foam mattresses are known for their body contouring pressure relief, which can be a boon for back pain. The cushioning and deep sinkage soothes pressure points, helping to ease away any aches and pains.

This does, of course, rely on your having the right kind of memory foam mattress for your sleeping style. A softer memory foam mattress is ideal for side sleepers, but if you sleep on your back, you’ll need a medium firm or firm mattress instead.

2. They have minimal motion transfer

If you share your bed with a restless sleeper, their constant tossing and turning may wake you up, which doesn’t allow your body to get enough rest – resulting in worse aches and pains.

But that tossing and turning is also going to jar your spine and could knock it out of alignment. The sinkage of memory foam mattresses and enveloping foams means that these beds offer superb motion isolation, so you’re unlikely to be disturbed by another sleeper at night.

3. They mould to your body

Memory foam is made from a visco-elastic material that has a unique ability to change shape under heat and pressure. This means that it can mould to the contours of your body and offer targeted support where it’s needed.

Providing a memory foam mattress has adequate core support underneath its comfort layers, this targeted support can help to ease aches and pains.

Can a memory foam mattress cause back pain? The verdict

As with any mattress the wrong memory foam mattress for your sleeping style and body type can cause back pain. Because of the sinkage associated with memory foam, many of these mattresses can cause back pain if they're too soft, as sleepers will sink too far into the mattress causing their spine to go out of alignment.

But if you choose the right type of memory foam mattress for your sleeping style and ensure that it provides adequate support around the lumbar region, it could end up alleviating back pain.