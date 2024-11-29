An ultra firm mattress transformed my sleep — 3 I recommend this Black Friday

Ultra firm mattresses provide exceptional full-body support — you'll never wake up worried you're sinking into quicksand. These specialist mattresses can be hard to find (especially at a budget-friendly price), but today's Black Friday sales means it's time to shop: right now, you can save 30% on the Plank Firm mattress at Plank Mattress.

Ultra firm mattresses aren't exactly crowd-pleasers, but a few have made it into our best mattress of 2024 guide. I've slept on an ultra firm mattress and found it overhauled my sleep, keeping my spine a level of straight I rarely achieve after a day hunched over my laptop.

I've been closely following the Black Friday mattress deals and below you'll find all the best savings on ultra firm mattresses (including the chance to save up to 60% on Siena Memory Foam Mattress at Siena) just $379 for a queen. Let's explore the savings...

1. Plank Firm mattress: twin from $749 now $524.30 at Plank

The Plank Firm more than lives up to its name, with an Extra Firm feel that has almost no give. But this is a double-sided mattress, so flip it over for a touch more cushioning. This Firm side probably has the wider appeal – as we discovered in our Plank Firm mattress hands-on, it better suits side sleepers – but for sturdy support all across the body, the Extra Firm Plank is hard to beat. There's 30% off right now and this saving only occurs around the major holidays. At $932.40 (was $1,332) for a queen, it's a good price for a specialist mattress. And you'll get a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin from $529 now $189 at Siena

The Siena isn't quite as firm as the Plank, but let's be honest; what is? However, in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we found this bed much firmer than the 'medium-firm' Siena claims, with a dense core that only lightly contours to the body. The Siena is, from our experience, the best cheap mattress, as well as one of our favorite memory foam mattresses. It's always on sale but for Black Friday, Siena has increased the deal. A queen is now $379, reduced from its usual sale price of $399 (and its "total value" of $769). It also comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.