5 signs you should replace your innerspring mattress with a hybrid bed

If you’re looking for more cushioning comfort than you get from your current innerspring mattress, it could be time to invest in a hybrid mattress instead. Hybrid mattresses combine layers of foam with coils or springs to offer the perfect blend of comfort and support. In fact, this year's best mattress for every sleeper is a hybrid – the Saatva Classic.

In general, hybrid mattresses sleep cooler than all-foam mattresses and they offer better pressure relief and motion isolation compared to an innerspring. They are usually more expensive, but regular mattress sales from major sleep brands can offer discounts of up to 50%, especially around major holidays.

Here we're rounding up the five signs that it's time to switch from an innerspring mattress to a hybrid. Plus, we recommend the three we'd buy now before prices rise over the summer months...

What is a hybrid mattress?

The best hybrid mattresses contain both foam and springs offering sleepers the best of both worlds. The exact construction of a hybrid mattress depends on the individual brand with a lot of mattress companies using their own proprietary material in the foam layers.

The Saatva Classic is a very popular hybrid mattress among people searching for a hotel-style luxury bed (Image credit: Saatva)

There are two main components of a hybrid mattress, there is the innerspring support core which consists of a layer or more of metal coils that provide not only support but a bit of bounce. These are often pocketed coils which means that the coils will be wrapped in fabric to create an even sleeping surface and help to isolate motion.

There is then a comfort layer that sits on top of the springs which is usually made up of memory foam, gel, polyfoam or even latex. This layer is what conforms to your body and also provides pressure relief to relieve pressure points and reduce any pain.

5 signs you should buy a hybrid mattress, not an innerspring

1. You need excellent motion isolation

If you share your bed with a restless partner or even a pet then you’ll know how annoying it is when your sleep is disturbed by movement through the mattress.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Traditional innersprings are a lot more bouncy than their hybrid counterparts. This is because the connected coils move as a unit when under pressure, and since there are no comfort layers, even the smallest movement can cause deep transfer in the mattress.

Because hybrid mattresses combine the individually pocketed springs with cushioning foam layers this works to isolate movement leaving you to sleep deeply even if you do share a bed. Whilst hybrids don’t isolate as much movement as the best memory foam mattresses, you won’t notice anywhere near as much movement as you would with an innerspring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Your mattress is starting to sag or dip

If your mattress is starting to sag, dip or feels lumpy then it’s time to ditch your innerspring mattress and invest in a hybrid mattress instead. They have a longer lifespan than traditional innerspring mattresses because they use high-quality foams and steel coils. This combination ensures that the mattress keeps its support and shape over time, so you get a better return on your investment.

3. You get hot while sleeping

If you’re waking up feeling hot and bothered or you find it difficult to drift off to sleep because you’re too warm then it could be time to ditch your innerspring mattress and invest in a hybrid instead.

Whilst innerspring mattresses do promote better airflow and don’t tend to trap heat in the same way as memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses can be a super good idea for those who consistently sleep hot. That’s because hybrids have layers of breathable foams that are often gel-infused or have an open-cell design that can help to regulate temperature better keeping sleepers from overheating.

4. You have back or joint pain

If you have back or joint pain that doesn’t seem to improve then its likely that your mattress is to blame. Innerspring mattresses are prone to sagging and dipping over time which leads to chronic pain usually felt in the back, neck or around joints.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hybrid mattresses tend to be more supportive and the foam layers can work to help maintain proper spinal alignment as well as relieve pressure points in those areas where pain is felt.

Hybrid mattresses also come in a range of firmness options so you can also find the best mattress for back pain based on the targeted support layers in the mattress.

5. You struggle to move easily in bed

If you’re waking up at night because you’re tossing and turning or you find it difficult to switch sleeping positions during the night then it could be down to your innerspring mattress being too bouncy.

The coils used in innerspring mattresses are not as responsive as those used in hybrid mattresses so when you apply weight to those coils they pull you in and don’t bounce back quickly.

This can make you feel as though you’re sinking right into the mattress which makes it difficult to move around. Hybrid mattresses bounce back quicker so rolling over or switching sides is a breeze.

Top 3 hybrid mattresses to buy in today's sales

1. The DreamCloud Hybrid: Was from $839 $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud is one of the best value luxury hybrids on the market. This mattress has a medium-firm rating and does a great job at alleviating back and hip pain. During our DreamCloud mattress review our tester found that this did a great job of keeping hot sleepers cool. This mattress is always on sale but right now there’s a 50% discount which brings the cost of a queen DreamCloud mattress to just $665. And there’s also some pretty epic perks too with a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

2. Nectar Premier Hybrid: Was from $1,349 $799 at Nectar

The Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress offers controlled pressure relief with exceptional motion isolation and all at a mid-range price point. This mattress is 13” tall and has 7 layers which offers a sleeping surface that suits all style of sleeper. Our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review says that it isolates movement well and does a good job of staying cool regardless of how hot the weather gets. Year-round Nectar mattress deals will save you up to 40%, reducing a queen Nectar Premier Hybrid to $1,099. You'll also get a year's trial, forever warranty and free shipping.