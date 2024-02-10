5 signs you should be sleeping on a hybrid mattress, not a memory foam bed

Have you fallen out of love with your memory foam mattress? While this body-hugging material is popular with millions of sleepers, it isn't for everyone. And if you're finding yourself waking up a lot in the night because you're too hot, or you simply hate the feeling of being hugged by your cuddly foam mattress, these are just two of the common signs that you should be sleeping on a hybrid bed instead.

When it comes to hybrid vs memory foam mattresses, both deliver high quality support and pressure relief, but the feel and temperature regulation performance are hugely different. As are things like edge support (the part of a mattress that makes it easier to get in and out of bed).

Many of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers are a hybrid design (foam and coils), so there's plenty of choice if you do decide to switch. Most of them are currently discounted in the Presidents' Day mattress sales too so now is a good time to buy. Here are the five common signs that you should be sleeping on a hybrid bed and not a memory foam one...

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is any mattress that mix springs and foam (memory, latex, or gel-infused). The usual hybrid design features internal layers of foam for comfort, a tier of springs or coils for support, a breathable top cover, and a stabilizing base cover. Some also come with either a Euro top vs pillow top for extra plushness.

Hybrids are universally popular (and more expensive) due to combining the best of both worlds: the cushioning comfort of foam with the breathability and support of springs. Some of the brands behind the best hybrid mattresses include Saatva, DreamCloud, and Nectar, and they also throw regular sales. However, many luxury sleep brands sell hybrid mattress, including eco mattress brands (such as Avocado and Awara) who usually make latex hybrids.

What is a memory foam mattress?

A memory foam mattress is a bed made entirely from memory foam and other foams. These all-foam beds are perfect for those in need of body-moulding pressure relief, such as side sleepers and those with joint pain. They also have great motion isolation for couples thanks to memory foam's slow-moving properties.

The typical structure of a memory foam mattress includes a top layer of gel-infused memory foam for pressure relief and cooling properties, a supportive layer for bounce and spinal alignment, and a foundation layer of foam that keeps the mattress stable, as well as a anti-shift bottom cover and breathable top cover. Some of the top-rated and most affordable mattress brands are behind all-foam beds, typically because they tend to be cheaper than hybrids. Some of the brands behind the best memory foam mattresses include Nectar, Siena, and Casper.

However, despite their sink-in softness and body-adapting comfort, memory foam do have a few issues. They can be a little too plush for those who need firm support, such s stomach sleepers, and have a tendency to trap body heat.

5 signs you’re better off on a hybrid vs memory foam mattress

1. You’re waking up because you’re too warm

Memory foam is notorious for absorbing body heat, causing some sleepers to feel overheated at night. This hot sleep surface is due to memory foam using both weight and body heat to offer pressure relief, so a side effect of this body-adapting comfort is rapped heat.

While a lot of memory foam mattresses today have some cooling features, such as gel and copper infusions, breathable cover, and perforated foam, hybrids tend to sleep much cooler thanks to their air-circulating springs.

2. You hate feeling 'hugged' by the mattress

While a lot of sleepers (particularly lightweight and side sleepers0 love the traditional "hug" of memory foam, others can feel trapped and stifled by it. Hybrid sleep surfaces tend to have less of a sinking feeling and more bounce — ideal for those who prefer to rest upon the mattress rather than dip into it.

3. You can’t move around in bed or get out easily

Another drawback of the traditional memory foam "hug" is the lack of responsiveness, which can make it quite a challenge to move around or get a good night's sleep if you're a combination sleeper. Restless sleepers may also feel immobilized when tossing and turning. In hybrids, the added layer of springs add a responsive, bouncy feel to the mattress, making it easier to move around.

4. You’re missing the bounce of an innerspring

While you'll find foam in a lot of high-quality mattresses, innerspring beds (although less durable and less plush) are still popular budget mattresses. If you've slept on an innerspring your whole life and switched to memory foam, you may find the all-foam bed lacks the same bounce. Hybrid mattresses can offer the bounce of an innerspring, with the comfort and pressure relief of memory foam.

5. Your foam mattress is soft where it shouldn’t be

Some sleepers (particularly stomach, heavyweight, and back sleepers) need firm support in some areas, particularly the middle section. If the mattress is too soft to support the hip region, this can cause the hips to sag into the mattress. This sagging can lead to the spine becoming misaligned and, in turn, lead to lower back pain.

If you're waking up with lower back pain and sleep on a memory foam bed, it may be a sign you need to switch to a hybrid bed. Memory foam mattresses can lose their elasticity and start sagging over time, causing them to become too soft in places that face the most pressure. Hybrids, on the other hand, have the support and responsiveness of springs to make the mattress firmer.

Can a mattress topper make a difference?

Yes, mattress toppers are a great way to add some firmness to a memory foam mattress if you are not able to currently buy a new hybrid mattress. The best mattress toppers are usually to make a firm mattress softer, but there are a number of latex and memory foam toppers designed to add firmness and support to a mattress. If you're looking for firmer support and even weight distribution, the thicker and denser the topper, the better.

Toppers are the most cost-effective way to add support to a memory foam bed, but there are a lot of budget hybrid mattresses available. Some of our top picks for the best cheap mattress are available in both memory foam and hybrid versions, and you can find some great options now for under $500.

