Want a mattress with plenty of room and sleep tracking? 3 king size smart beds on sale today

A smart bed can revolutionize your sleep by learning about your sleep needs and adjusting to your nighttime preferences. With plenty of quality king size options out there, bedsharers, hot sleepers and tall sleepers needn't miss out on the benefits of a smart bed. You can now save over $1,300 on king size smart mattresses at Sleep Number, bringing you exceptional value for money.
No matter your sleep style or budget, sleeping on one of the best mattresses of the year for all sleep styles ensures a quality night's rest. But if you're looking to take your comfort and relaxation a step further, the state-of-the-art tech of the best smart beds and mattresses can help.
We've searched this month's mattress sales at brands leading the way in sleep tech, including Sleep Number and Tempur-Pedic. Here's our round up of the best king size smart bed deals for you to shop today for better rest tonight.
3 of the best king size smart beds to shop today
Sleep Number i8 smart bed: was from $3,399 now from $2,399
The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is rated our best value smart mattress. With a whopping $1,200 off, a king size i8 smart bed is now down to $3,499 (was $4,699). This is a particularly sweet saving as discount on a queen size and below is $1,000 right now. Therefore, we think it's worth sizing up, especially if you're spotting these signs you need a bigger bed. Sales are semi-frequent on the Sleep Number i8 smart bed, and this is one of the better deals that is usually reserved for major sale periods (we last saw it in the September Labor Day sales). We think the current deal isn't one to miss, giving great value on a top-quality king size smart bed. However, the i8 smart bed has been known to drop lower with a 30% discount appearing around Black Friday, which translates to an extra $200 saving on a king size, knocking it down to $3,289.30. Price aside, this mattress is complete with Sleep Number's signature adjustable firmness feature which responds to your movements through the night, offering personalised comfort and support. Alongside this, there's AI-sleep tracking keeping tabs on everything from your heart rate to your sleep duration to produce a nightly sleep score. The only draw back of this smart mattress is it lacks smart temperature regulation.
Sleep Number ClimateCool smart bed: was from $5,748 now from $4,598.40 at Sleep Number
This is one for particularly hot sleepers who are plagued by night sweats no matter the season. A percentage discount always translates to a bigger saving when you're shopping a top king size mattress, and this Sleep Number 20% discount gives you a large saving of $1,349.60 on the recently-released ClimateCool smart bed — note this is the most generous deal we have seen so far. This smart bed features clever cooling technology, combining a dynamic airflow system with ceramic gel and breathable materials to draw heat away from the body and keep you and your sleep space cool all night long. Impressively, the ClimateCool can reduce the temperature by 11 degrees in just 5 minutes. Keeping you at an optimal sleep temperature, the ClimateCool smart bed rivals the cooling functionality of this year's best cooling mattresses. You'll benefit from Sleep Number's 15-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial with both the ClimateCool and the i8 smart bed. But premium delivery and setup will set you back a further $249.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: was from $9,298 now from $8,798 at Tempur-Pedic
Released in April 2024, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze is one of the most expensive smart beds on the market, so you'll want to be sure it's right for you before you invest. There's $500 off a queen size and smaller, but the discount steps up to $700 on a king size, bringing the price down to $13,097 (was $13,797) — and you get the usual Tempur-Pedic mattress deal of $300 instant credit. Admittedly that's still a high price tag, but it's the best deal we've seen on this top smart mattress and with it comes ground breaking technology promising to deliver a blissful sleep experience night after night. Integrated silent fans, breathable materials and a bed-warming feature mean this smart mattress offers unmatched temperature regulation and is suitable for both hot and cold sleepers. Alongside the standard pressure-reliving layers, there's head and foot lifts and adjustable lumbar support so you can fully customize your sleep position. Meanwhile, AI-powered sleep sensors track your biometrics and provide coaching to help you get better quality rest. Plus, there's built-in relaxation programs including soundscapes and a massage function to relax your mind and body, so you fall asleep fast and sleep deeper. If we haven't sung this smart bed's praises enough, there's also an automatic snore response which detects snoring and raises your head position to open airways, helping you and your partner sleep soundly. The Tempur-ActiveBreeze comes with free White Glove delivery, a 90-night trial and 10-year warranty.
