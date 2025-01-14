Want a mattress with plenty of room and sleep tracking? 3 king size smart beds on sale today

A smart bed can revolutionize your sleep by learning about your sleep needs and adjusting to your nighttime preferences. With plenty of quality king size options out there, bedsharers, hot sleepers and tall sleepers needn't miss out on the benefits of a smart bed. You can now save over $1,300 on king size smart mattresses at Sleep Number, bringing you exceptional value for money.

No matter your sleep style or budget, sleeping on one of the best mattresses of the year for all sleep styles ensures a quality night's rest. But if you're looking to take your comfort and relaxation a step further, the state-of-the-art tech of the best smart beds and mattresses can help.

We've searched this month's mattress sales at brands leading the way in sleep tech, including Sleep Number and Tempur-Pedic. Here's our round up of the best king size smart bed deals for you to shop today for better rest tonight.

3 of the best king size smart beds to shop today

Sleep Number i8 smart bed: was from $3,399 now from $2,399

The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is rated our best value smart mattress. With a whopping $1,200 off, a king size i8 smart bed is now down to $3,499 (was $4,699). This is a particularly sweet saving as discount on a queen size and below is $1,000 right now. Therefore, we think it's worth sizing up, especially if you're spotting these signs you need a bigger bed. Sales are semi-frequent on the Sleep Number i8 smart bed, and this is one of the better deals that is usually reserved for major sale periods (we last saw it in the September Labor Day sales). We think the current deal isn't one to miss, giving great value on a top-quality king size smart bed. However, the i8 smart bed has been known to drop lower with a 30% discount appearing around Black Friday, which translates to an extra $200 saving on a king size, knocking it down to $3,289.30. Price aside, this mattress is complete with Sleep Number's signature adjustable firmness feature which responds to your movements through the night, offering personalised comfort and support. Alongside this, there's AI-sleep tracking keeping tabs on everything from your heart rate to your sleep duration to produce a nightly sleep score. The only draw back of this smart mattress is it lacks smart temperature regulation.

Sleep Number ClimateCool smart bed: was from $5,748 now from $4,598.40 at Sleep Number

This is one for particularly hot sleepers who are plagued by night sweats no matter the season. A percentage discount always translates to a bigger saving when you're shopping a top king size mattress, and this Sleep Number 20% discount gives you a large saving of $1,349.60 on the recently-released ClimateCool smart bed — note this is the most generous deal we have seen so far. This smart bed features clever cooling technology, combining a dynamic airflow system with ceramic gel and breathable materials to draw heat away from the body and keep you and your sleep space cool all night long. Impressively, the ClimateCool can reduce the temperature by 11 degrees in just 5 minutes. Keeping you at an optimal sleep temperature, the ClimateCool smart bed rivals the cooling functionality of this year's best cooling mattresses. You'll benefit from Sleep Number's 15-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial with both the ClimateCool and the i8 smart bed. But premium delivery and setup will set you back a further $249.