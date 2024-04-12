Tempur-Pedic launches $18,500 smart cooling mattress with AI sleep tracking

Tempur-Pedic has released an innovative new addition to its line up, aimed at hot sleepers who want to improve their sleep. The Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed is a cooling mattress, adjustable sleep base and sleep tracker rolled into one – and Tempur-Pedic claims it can even stop you snoring. Prices for the Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed start from $9,298 at Tempur-Pedic and it's available to buy now, with a shipping estimate of one to two weeks.

Tempur-ActiveBreeze spec Release date: April 2024

Sizes: 6 (twin long, queen, king, split king, Cal king, split Cal king)

Height: 13”

Warranty: 10 years

Materials: Tempur foams, ProSmart Air Base

While many of this year's best mattresses are designed to help you enjoy deeper sleep by boosting your in-bed comfort, the Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed goes one step further. How? By enabling you to take almost total control of your rest. The adjustable base is fitted with fans for heating and cooling, plus an AI-powered sleep tracker that monitors the major aspects of your sleep and where it can be improved.

Tempur-Pedic rates the Tempur-ActiveBreeze as a medium feel hybrid, which means it should suit a wide rang of sleep positions depending on your body weight, who you share a bed with, and of course what feel you find most comfortable.

It's now the most expensive option in the Tempur-Pedic range, with the largest size costing $18,596. Yep, that's an eye-watering price tag, so we're disappointed to see that it only comes with a 10-year warranty and a 90-night trial. However you do get free white glove delivery with old bed removal. Let’s take a close look at this innovative smart bed and what you get for that jaw-dropping price...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze: <a href="https://tempurpedic.pxf.io/c/221109/1070808/13723?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-mattresses%2Ftempur-active-breeze%2Fv%2F4153%2F" data-link-merchant="tempurpedic.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $9,298 at Tempur-Pedic + $300 of sleep accessories

There are two types of <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/tempur-pedic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tempurpedic.com"">Tempur-Pedic mattress deals available most months: one is a money-off discount and the other is free bedding. Right now you'll get $300 of free bedding with the Tempur-ActiveBreeze, but if you'd rather money off, wait to see what offers arrive closer to the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/best-memorial-day-mattress-sales" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tempurpedic.com"">Memorial Day mattress sales. If you're happy with free bedding, you'll get pillows, a mattress protector and sheets with your Tempur-ActiveBreeze. A queen costs $9,998.

Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed: Price

The Tempur-ActiveBreeze is an innovative take on the best cooling mattresses cooling mattresses, so we're not surprised by the high price tag. However, we'll explain below what you get for your money – and it's a lot of mattress tech. Here's how much a Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed costs:

Twin long: $9,298

Queen: $9,998

King: $13,797

Split king: $18,596

Cal king: $13,797

Split Cal king: $18,596

This premium price tag eclipses everything in our luxury mattress guide, so is it worth the money? The cooling Eight Sleep Pod Cover 3 has an MSRP starting from $2,095 at Eight Pod – and that's just for the smart mattress cover. With the Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed, you get the cover, the mattress and the bed base. Plus, there's a wealth of integrated tech to analyze and boost your sleep.

It's the same price as the hugely popular Sleep Number Climate 360 smart bed. A queen Climate 360 bed costs from $9,999 at Sleep Number, and like the Tempur-ActiveBreeze, you get a base, mattress and cover.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tempur-Pedic mattress sales occur throughout the year, but the best deals tend to be short lived, so you need to act fast if you want a saving. With Memorial Day offers heating up, keep an eye on our Memorial Day mattress sales hub for a chance to save on your smart bed.

Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed: Design

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed combines a cooling mattress, adjustable base, sleep monitor, sleep coach, and anti-snore device in one bed. We'll cover this in more detail below, but here are the basic specs of the mattress:

Let's tackle the design in two parts, starting with the ProSmart Air Base. An adjustable base, the ProSmart Air is fitted with multiple fans capable of circulating warm or cool air depending on your sleep needs (Tempur-Pedic claims the temperature range is 30 degrees F warmer or cooler). And each side of the bed can be adjusted individually, so neither person has to be too hot or too cold.

Alongside the fans, the base has an integrated Wind Down program (with soothing sounds and massage mode) and an Automatic Snore Response. It also boasts sleep coaching via the brand's Sleeptracker-AI, which provides personalized advice based on your sleep pattens and habits. Via the app you'll get daily insights into the quality of your sleep and how to improve it.

As for the mattress itself, it's a premium hybrid mattress made with a dual-chambered air-distribution layer. This allows the air from those fans to move around the bed evenly. All that, and you get the unique Tempur-Pedic feel and a comfortable sleep surface, courtesy of NASA-developed Tempur foam used throughout.