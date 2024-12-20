3 mattress topper deals to give your guest room a hotel feel for less — from just $72
If you're expecting visitors over the holidays but feel as if your guest bed has seen better days, a mattress topper is a simple, cost-effective way to give it a quick, luxury makeover before the guests arrive. Luckily, Amazon is bursting with mattress topper deals, with one discount that will help you save 44% on the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, reducing a twin-size to $233.49 (was $419), while a queen-size currently has 42% off, making it $289.99 (was $499).
While this year's best mattress guide features beds for all kinds of sleepers (and there are some great deals to be found in this month's mattress sales), all you need is a good mattress topper if you want to transform your guest bed quickly and on a budget. The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper is a refreshing upgrade to the original Tempur-Adapt Topper, which is currently No. 1 in our best mattress toppers guide.
You'll also find some great deals on the Casper Comfy Topper and the ultra-affordable Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Topper. And, if you need your mattress topper as soon as possible, you're in luck, as all of these toppers come with lightning-quick delivery options, so you'll be all set before any guests arrive.
1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: was from $419.99 Now from $233.49 at Amazon
While we rate the original Tempur-Adapt Topper as the best memory foam mattress topper overall, the biggest complaint in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review was that it sleeps warm. However this cooling upgrade is designed to fix that problem for any hot-sleeping guests, and the main tester for our Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review found it exceeded her expectations. While we typically advise shoppers to buy their topper directly from the brand, Tempur-Pedic don't offer returns, while Amazon does, and they can deliver any size within a week for free (or before Christmas for a charge). Plus, Amazon's deal saves you a lot more money, as a queen size is currently $519 at Tempur-Pedic, while the same size is $289.99 at Amazon.
2. Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $109.99 Now from $72 at Amazon
We haven't had a chance to test this one out for ourselves yet, but the Amazon reviews paint an extremely positive picture. As of December 2024, this plush, budget-friendly topper has over 32,000 user reviews on Amazon and 70% of those are rated 5 stars. The topper has two layers, boasting a 3" slab of gel-infused air channel memory foam and a 1" cushioning pillow top for a luxuriously soft sleep surface. The topper is kept in place thanks to an elasticated skirt that's attached to the quilted cover. The great thing about the cover is that it's machine-washable, meaning you can keep it fresh and clean for any guests. A queen is priced currently at $139.99, while a king is even cheaper at $110 thanks to a 31% discount, and a twin has 35% off at $72. And, if you order now, all sizes can be delivered ahead of Christmas for a charge, or for free within a week.
3. Casper Comfy Topper: was from $199 Now from $120 at Amazon
The best Amazon deal on the Casper Comfy Topper is when you order a twin size, which currently has 40% off at $120 (was $199). You'll also get a pretty good deal on a queen, which is 16% off at $250 (was $299). In fact, the current Amazon deals beat Casper's 10% off sale on all sizes except twin XL and full. Testers for the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review were surprised by how remarkably cool this all-foam bed topper was despite not being billed as cooling, which we felt was thanks to its perforated foam. This cushioning mattress topper will add plush comfort to guest beds, making your visitors feel like they're sinking into a cloud-like luxury hotel mattress. It's worth noting that the twin is now not available for delivery until January, but all other sizes can arrive within a week (or ahead of Christmas for an additional charge).
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2024 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2024 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep.