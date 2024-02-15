I got two personal bests in these Hoka running shoes and they're 20% off right now

Hoka have garnered quite a name for themselves in the running shoe scene. The brand's shoes are well cushioned, comfortable and stylish. Worn by athletes and newbie runners, people of all levels can benefit from wearing a pair.

Like many of the best running shoes on the market, they don't come overly cheap. That's why I'm pumped to see the Hoka Kawana marked down by 20% at Hoka right now. I got my hands on a pair of Kawana's three years ago and they quickly became my go-to training shoe.

I ran a 10K personal best in the Kawana's and got my Parkrun PB wearing them. I have the shoe's Early stage MetaRocker feature to thank, which allows for nice and smooth transitions while pounding the sidewalks. Meanwhile, the CMEVA midsole foam on the Kawana provides enough protection for longer runs.



Today, you can buy a pair of Hoka Kawana's for just $111 at Hoka. Sadly, the Kawana has sold out for women but there are still lots of sizes available for men. Check the deal out in full below.

Hoka Kawana: was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Want to know what it feels like to step into a shoe inspired by the legendary beach breaks of the Sunshine Coast? Meet the Kawana. Meticulously engineered using Hoka's advanced CMEVA midsole foam, the Kawana presents a foam technology that delivers excellent energy return while maintaining the shoe's durability.

