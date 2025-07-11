Don’t wait! My favorite Arc’teryx jacket is 30% off in this REI summer deal

While the Patagonia Nano Puff may be my first love when it comes to high-tech and versatile jackets, a very close second is the Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody. Lighter, but a bit pricier than its rival, the Atom Hoody doesn’t tend to go on sale very often.

However, right now, you can score one of my favorite pieces of outerwear — and I’ve tested literally hundreds of jackets — for 30% off. That drops the cost of the Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody to just $209, down from $300.

Not only does the Atom Insulated Hoody weigh less than the Patagonia Nano Puff, it’s also more breathable — but just as warm — thanks to performance stretch fleece side panels.

With no shortage of zippered pockets and adjustment points, including at the hem and on the hood, the Atom Insulated hoody performs remarkably well on its own, as your main outer, or under something heavier. Still, it’s treated with a water-resistant finish for good measure.

Made from 100% synthetic materials, including the insulation, the garment can easily be compressed and packed down to save space when traveling. It’s also fairly wrinkle-resistant and flattering in its cut, without being restrictive.

Plus, similar to Patagonia, Arc’teryx is phenomenal about standing beside its garments and craftsmanship with free or reasonably-priced repairs and replacements for the life of the jacket.