Epic REI anniversary sale is live — 19 camping and apparel deals I'd shop now from $20
Save big on outdoor brands like Patagonia, Hoka and more
REI's anniversary sale is still going strong! From now through May 26, you can save up to 30% on camping gear, fitness apparel and outdoor essentials from brands like Patagonia, North Face, Hoka and more. In fact, it just so happens to be one of REI's biggest sales of the year!
If you're an REI member (a lifetime membership costs $30), you can save 20% on one full-price item via coupon code "ANNIV2025". You can shop all eligible items here including Yeti, On, Solomon, and more.
Below I've rounded up my favorite deals in the REI anniversary sale. For more deals, make sure to check out our live coverage of the best Memorial Day sales.
Quick Links
- shop the entire REI anniversary sale
- Hydro Flask: deals from $3
- Garmin/JBL/Osprey: gadgets and devices from $8
- The North Face: apparel/accessories from $16
- REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $20
- Keen footwear: 25% off deals from $41
- Arc'teryx Crew Neck: was $70 now $56
- Adidas Supernova Running Shoes: was $140 now $104
- Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes: was $145 now $116
- Co-op bicycles: deals from $119
Camping deals
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.
An ideal camping chair that's strong enough to support up to 265lbs while still being easy to carry, the Chair Zero lets a user sit 8.5 inches off the ground — perfect for the campfire or for tailgating.
This pair of trekking poles will come in handy if you're hiking to your camping site. They have three adjustable sections, breathable mesh straps and grips that absorb sweat to keep your hands from slipping.
No wants to sleep on rough ground, and with this sleeping mat, you won't have to. It comes in several sizes, the cheapest being the regular size that weighs 2 lbs. 2 oz. and measures 3.1-inches thick. It rolls up small, so it's easy to take with you.
Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.
Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.
REI Women's Apparel Deals
Need an easy-wearing top you can throw on any day of the week and look stylish? This Patagonia T-shirt is perfect for mixing and matching with shorts or jeans. It's made with super soft fabric and a colorful graphic.
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.
This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $110!
REI Men's Apparel Deals
A cozy hoodie, the Sahara Shade Hoodie lives up to its name with UPF 50+ fabric that shields from UV rays while also being stretchy and moisture-wicking. You can also grab the women's version of the hoodie for the same price.
This exercise top was inspired by running apparel, but then adapted to make it suitable for mountain-based high-intensity activities. It's breathable, maximizes airflow, and is designed to reduce chafing.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.
The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. It's a generation old at this point, but still a very capable shoe.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
