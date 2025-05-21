Epic REI anniversary sale is live — 19 camping and apparel deals I'd shop now from $20

REI's anniversary sale is still going strong! From now through May 26, you can save up to 30% on camping gear, fitness apparel and outdoor essentials from brands like Patagonia, North Face, Hoka and more. In fact, it just so happens to be one of REI's biggest sales of the year!

If you're an REI member (a lifetime membership costs $30), you can save 20% on one full-price item via coupon code "ANNIV2025". You can shop all eligible items here including Yeti, On, Solomon, and more.

Below I've rounded up my favorite deals in the REI anniversary sale. For more deals, make sure to check out our live coverage of the best Memorial Day sales.

Camping deals

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $20 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Helinox Chair Zero: was $139 now $104 at REI An ideal camping chair that's strong enough to support up to 265lbs while still being easy to carry, the Chair Zero lets a user sit 8.5 inches off the ground — perfect for the campfire or for tailgating.

Coleman Classic 3-in-1 Camp Stove: was $275 now $206 at REI Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $226 at REI Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.

REI Women's Apparel Deals

Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46 at REI Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

Adidas Supernova Solution (Women's): was $140 now $104 at REI These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women's): was $140 now $110 at REI This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $110!

REI Men's Apparel Deals

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89 at REI Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

Brooks Glycerin 21 (Men's): was $160 now $111 at REI We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.